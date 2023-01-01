Qaqortoq Museum is housed in a tar-blackened 1804 building that was once the Julianehåb colony manager's house. Today its most unique features are right up on the top floor. Beautifully restored, with churchlike décor and curious 1930s swing-out sink stands, these were once the town's guestrooms. The red room was explorer Knud Rasmussen's base when he was preparing his later expeditions. The blue room hosted famous American aviator Charles Lindbergh when he was scouting sites for a Pan Am stopover airport.