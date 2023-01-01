On weekend afternoons it's well worth visiting the Tele-Museum. It traces Greenland's role in the development of transatlantic communications and has such mechanical curiosities as 1900 telephone switching table which, although already archaic in Denmark, was sent for use in Nuuk in the 1950s. Most interesting are the timelines, which put regional history in context decade by decade. Hosted in the 1925 building of a former radio station, the museum has splendid views across town from its minuscule café room. For Dkr10 per person (minimum of eight people) you can arrange a private viewing - ask at Qaqortoq Museum.