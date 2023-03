The cute 1859 cottage housing Lyberth Charter was the former Fortanderkabshuset (elders' council chamber). Red with green stairs, it retains the bronze 'colony bell' that once announced the start of work each morning. The copper ship's lantern is a more recent addition, like the fake saloon doors. The present shop sells hunting and fishing equipment, offers boat charters, and displays a poster from the owner's days as a Danish guitar hero.