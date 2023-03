Mountains rise like natural ramparts above the impossibly turquoise Oeschinensee, where you can fish, stroll, swim or hire a row boat. A cable car takes you to within 20 minutes' walk of the lake. Once there it takes an hour to hike back down to Kandersteg. Kids will have a blast on the summer bob run (adult/child Sfr5/4) next to the top station. In winter you can hike across the frozen lake on the circular, 1½-hour Unesco Ice Walk.