Private Jungfraujoch and Wengen Tour from Interlaken

Begin your tour by meeting your guide at the hotel and make your way together to the train station in Interlaken. After 20 minutes, you will arrive at Lauterbrunnen, a small village at the end of the valley. While you change the train, have a look on the famous "Staubbach" waterfall. The coghwheel railway from Lauterbrunnen to Wengen takes 10 minutes, where you get off. Wengen is a small alpine, known for winter sports and the annual FIS worldcup downhill race. While a short walk around, your tourguide will show you same specific points at this car-free village. After the walk around, the journey on the coghwheel railway will continue towards Kleine Scheidegg at 6600 ft above sea level. Here you will change onto the Jungfrau railway, which will take you within 40 minutes to the top. During the ride, the train will stop once in the middle of the tunnel for a scenic stop, where you will get off the train for 5 minutes. Once you'll arrive at Jungfraujoch, which is 11333 ft above sea level, your tourguide will lead you through the attractions of this destination. The walking tour will take approx. 1 hour inside the tunnel system. The sighseeing tour is protected from the weather outside and easy accessible. At the Sphinx terraces and on good weather conditions, you may see the black forest in Germany! The continuation of the sightseeing will take you through the "Alpine sensation", a tribute to the construction work of the Jungfrau railway. You will continue through the ice cave to the plateau, a lovely place outside in the middle of snow. The walk around will be finished by passing the chocolate heaven from "Lindt", a small exhibition about chocolate makeing in Switzerland.According your preferences, you may have lunch at one of the 3 restaruants at Jungfraujoch. Your tourguide will be happy to assist you and to join you for lunch. Enjoy the view, the feeling of mountains surrounding and the rough weather situations at this altitude, before your tourguide will lead you back to the Jungfrau railway for the descent to Kleine Scheidegg. From here, you will travel on the route to Grindelwald, where the tourguide can make an optional stop. The local train takes you within 40 minutes back to Interlaken, where the tourguide will lead you back to the hotel and the tour will end.