6 Best Day Trips From Brisbane

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Queensland’s sunny capital finds itself in a rather lucky position. Not only is Brisbane one of Australia’s fastest-evolving cities in the trend stakes but it’s also within day-tripping distance of some of the state’s best beaches, national parks, and unique townships.

Get ready for a multitude of sunshine-soaked adventures – you may want to consider extending your holiday plans this year – with our pick of the best places to visit near Brisbane.

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1. The Gold Coast

Rick Shores restaurant in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Penny Carroll/Lonely Planet

Why go: For theme parks, surfing and hiking

Travel time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

How to travel: By car or train

The Gold Coast might be one of Australia’s most misunderstood cities. Often pigeonholed as a party town, the Goldie hosts more than 50km of pristine sand so, as logic would suggest, there’s far more to this beach city than just the nightclubs of Surfers Paradise. In the north, thrill seekers can hit the theme parks and families can picnic and play at the waterfront Broadwater Parklands. Further south, surfers can ride competition waves at Snapper Rocks (or anywhere along the coastline) and nature lovers can stomp the tracks in Springbrook National Park.

Don’t be fooled into thinking Gold Coasters are as casual about their food as they are about their lifestyle. Gastronomy is serious game, and there are plenty of A-grade restaurants to choose from (plus quality beans for coffee aficionados). Hip cafes and watering holes abound, including in Burleigh Heads, which lays claim to a hatted restaurant (Australian code for best in show) – Rick Shores – and Burleigh’s lesser-known but no-less-cool neighbor, Palm Beach, which is fast becoming a haven for swanky bars (try Suga). Busy Broadbeach and chilled-out ‘burbs like Mermaid Beach and Coolangatta are also worth checking out. And do pop into Surfers Paradise because it's a lot of fun.

How to get to the Gold Coast from Brisbane: The Gold Coast is just under an hour's drive south of Brisbane. Regular trains depart from Brisbane Central, and the journey takes around an hour and 40 minutes.

2. The Sunshine Coast

Glass House Mountains at sunset on the Sunshine Coast. Blue Pebble/Shutterstock

Why go: Shopping and enjoying the outdoors

Travel time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

How to travel: By train

Like the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast is hard to define, but is a little less zing and a little more calm than its southern counterpart. Noosa is a highlight because of its boutique shopping, trendy cafes and one of the most beautiful national parks you’ll lay eyes on (that turquoise water…), while Mooloolaba and Caloundra offer quieter alternatives (and the latter has an award-winning brewery by the beach).

The Sunshine Coast hinterland trades ocean spray for clean mountain air, and Montville and Maleny are two standout locales. Montville is an adorable one-horse town on a mountain ridge. The main street is lined with cafes, galleries and shops, and the nearby Kondalilla National Park is laced with walking trails and waterfalls.

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Maleny, 9.3 miles (15km) south, is an equally endearing town that supports a thriving dairy industry. Visit Maleny Dairies and Maleny Cheese to sample the region’s award-winning produce, then stop in at the Maleny Botanic Gardens for views over the Glass House Mountains and to see more than 700 native and exotic birds at Bird World. Duck off the highway to visit Australia Zoo – founded by the late Steve Irwin – or to pick up local handicrafts and snacks at the Eumundi Markets.

How to get to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane: Regular trains depart from Brisbane Central to Nambour, the region's main train station. The journey takes an hour and 50 minutes.

3. Lamington National Park

A rainforest pool at Lamington National Park, Queensland, Australia. Paul Marshall/Lonely Planet

Why go: For a spa break and hiking

Travel time: 2 hours

How to travel: By car



Lamington National Park hit the news in 2019 when bushfires swept through the area, but all was not lost. For starters, Lamington is big (more than 20,000 hectares big), and is split into two sections – Green Mountains (also called O’Reilly) and Binna Burra. Sections of the Binna Burra forest were damaged, but much of the park and the businesses within it remained open.

Enjoy a massage and sweeping valley views at O’Reilly’s Lost World Spa. Nearby hiking options range from easy 30-minute circuits to multi-hour treks through soul-cleansing rainforest. Visit the Queensland Parks and Forest website for up-to-date trail information.

How to get to Lamington National Park from Brisbane: The park is 68 miles (110km) south of Brisbane, which equates to about a two-hour drive.

4. Byron Bay

Wategos Beach, Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia. Emma Shaw/Lonely Planet

Why go: Beaches and boutique shopping

Travel time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

How to travel: By car or bus

Byron Bay is a two-hour drive from Brisbane, crossing the state border into New South Wales. Arguably one of Australia’s most popular and well-known beach towns, Byron is old-school hippie and modern-age hipster rolled into one. Here, shoes are optional and bathers are commonplace within the compact town center, but there’s an air of sophistication about the place. Boutique shops stock stylish local handicrafts and fashion labels, the dining is on-trend, and if you fancy staying overnight, Byron Bay accommodation spans from backpacker to chic.

The town itself hums with energy for much of the day and night (Byron manages to wake up early after partying into the wee hours), but it’s easy to escape into nature. Follow the Cape Byron Walking Track to the lighthouse – the most easterly point of mainland Australia – or take a dip in the crystalline waters of Wategos beach, where dolphins frolic and waves gently spill over a wide sand bar.

How to get to Byron Bay from Brisbane: The trip takes two hours by car (102 miles). Coaches are available from Brisbane Roma St Bus Stop to Byron Bay daily and the journey takes a little over two and a half hours.

5. North Stradbroke Island

Why go: For water sports and whale watching

Travel time: 30 minutes

How to travel: By ferry

Stradbroke Island (or Straddie to the locals) is split into north and south. North Stradbroke is the most easily accessible of our favorite day trips from Brisbane via a 30-minute boat ride from Cleveland. Rent a 4WD for ultimate freedom (including beach cruising potential) or buy a daily bus pass to get between the hubs of Point Lookout, Dunwich and Amity.

Main Beach has a powerful swell and is popular with surfers and body boarders, while Cylinder Beach is a calmer, patrolled cove better suited to families and lazy afternoons. The more secluded Deadman’s and Frenchman’s beaches are dotted with rock pools, and inland there’s a freshwater lake system. This includes Blue Lake, referred to as the "deep silent pool" in the local indigenous language, and Brown Lake, tinged by the color of native tea trees. Whale watching is a popular pastime on Straddie, with migrating humpback whales a common sight between June and November.

How to get to North Stradbroke Island from Brisbane: Ferries depart daily from the Brisbane suburb of Cleveland and take around 30 minutes. You can travel as a foot passenger or bring your own vehicle.

6. Tamborine Mountain

A shallow pool on Tamborine Mountain, Australia. iStock/Getty Images Plus

Why go: For rainforest, wineries and breweries

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: By car



Tamborine Mountain sits between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. It’s another of Queensland’s magnificent hinterlands strewn with rainforest, criss-crossed by walking trails and peppered with cute shops and eateries. The Gallery Walk on Long Road has more than 50 cafes, restaurants and stores selling handicrafts and knick-knacks, then there are a number of wineries and breweries nearby, plus the Tamborine Mountain Distillery, which has a trophy cabinet laden with more than 300 awards.

Tamborine is also known for its glow worms glittering in a purpose-built cave. Guided tours run throughout the day.

How to get to Tamborine Mountain from Brisbane: It's just an hour's drive south of Brisbane (45 miles).