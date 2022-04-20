For an eagle-eye view of the coast and hinterland, zip up to this 230m-high observation deck near the top of Q1; at 322m, it's the world's tallest…
Surfers Paradise
While it has its seedy and downright ugly side, there’s no denying that Surfers' frenetic few blocks and its glorious strip of sand attracts a phenomenal number of visitors – 20,000 per day at its peak. Party-hard teens and early-20-somethings come here for a heady dose of clubs, bars and malls, perhaps fitting in a bit of beach time as a hangover remedy before it all starts again. Families are attracted by the ready availability of spacious and affordable apartments, loads of kid-friendly eating options and, yes, that beautiful beach.
SkyPoint
Budds Beach
Budds Beach is the narrow, riverside beach on Surfers Paradise's Nerang River. It's great for kids and beginner stand-up paddleboarders.
The beachfront plays host to many stalls selling the usual array of fashion, accessories and artworks, plus photographs and homewares.
Lose the kids for an hour (literally) in this walk-through maze, cunningly disguised with elaborate audiovisual displays.
See
SkyPoint
See
Budds Beach
See
Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets
See
Infinity
