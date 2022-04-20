Extending from Lake Cootharaba north to Rainbow Beach, this 54,000 hectare section of national park offers wide ocean beaches, soaring cliffs of richly…
Sunshine Coast
A place of flawless beaches, coveted surf and laid-back, sun-kissed locals, the Sunshine Coast spreads a golden 100km from the tip of Bribie Island to the Cooloola Coast. Resort towns dot the coast, each with its own appeal and vibe, from chic, cosmopolitan Noosa to easy, hip Caloundra. For tens of thousands of years, these coastal plains have belonged to the Kabi Kabi (Gubbi Gubbi) people, known as the mwoirnewar (the saltwater people) to the Jinibara people of the neighbouring hinterland.
Lush and cool, the Sunshine Coast hinterland is where you'll find the ethereal Glass House Mountains, dramatic volcanic plugs shrouded in ancient mythology. The spirit of modern Australian icon Steve Irwin lives on at nearby Australia Zoo, while further north, the Blackall Range serves up thick forests, lush pastures and quaint villages alive with artisanal food shops and crafty boutiques.
Explore Sunshine Coast
- GGreat Sandy National Park: Cooloola Section
Extending from Lake Cootharaba north to Rainbow Beach, this 54,000 hectare section of national park offers wide ocean beaches, soaring cliffs of richly…
- Noosa National Park
Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way…
- TTea Tree Bay
Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves…
- NNoosa Everglades
The passage of the Noosa River that cuts into the Great Sandy National Park north of Lake Cootharaba is poetically known as the ‘river of mirrors’ or the…
- KKondalilla National Park
Some 2.3km north of hilltop hamlet Montville lies Kondalilla National Park, home to swimmable rock pools, spectacular views, and a 90m waterfall. If you…
- MMt Coolum
Looming 4km south of Coolum Beach is Mt Coolum (208m), an ancient volcanic dome whose peak offers spectacular views of the Sunshine Coast and its…
- NNoosa Main Beach
Only steps away from the restaurants, bars and boutiques of Hastings St, Noosa's most popular beach is patrolled year-round. It's one of the east coast's…
- Caloundra Regional Gallery
When you're done with catching rays and waves, sidestep to this small, sophisticated gallery. Rotating exhibitions showcase quality local and national…
- AAbbey Museum
The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend'…
See
