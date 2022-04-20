A place of flawless beaches, coveted surf and laid-back, sun-kissed locals, the Sunshine Coast spreads a golden 100km from the tip of Bribie Island to the Cooloola Coast. Resort towns dot the coast, each with its own appeal and vibe, from chic, cosmopolitan Noosa to easy, hip Caloundra. For tens of thousands of years, these coastal plains have belonged to the Kabi Kabi (Gubbi Gubbi) people, known as the mwoirnewar (the saltwater people) to the Jinibara people of the neighbouring hinterland.

Lush and cool, the Sunshine Coast hinterland is where you'll find the ethereal Glass House Mountains, dramatic volcanic plugs shrouded in ancient mythology. The spirit of modern Australian icon Steve Irwin lives on at nearby Australia Zoo, while further north, the Blackall Range serves up thick forests, lush pastures and quaint villages alive with artisanal food shops and crafty boutiques.