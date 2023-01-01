Dreamtime Cultural Centre

The stories of the local Darumbal people and Torres Straits islanders are well-conveyed here. Self-guide through exhibits such as 'The Vanishing Culture of the Sandstone Belt' or – better yet! – join an excellent, 90-minute, hands-on tour with knowledgeable guides and learn about the significance of rock paintings found in Carnarvon National Park, watch a didgeridoo demonstration and try your hand at throwing a returning boomerang. The Centre is on the Bruce Hwy, 7km north of central Rockhampton.

Check out the exhibition dedicated to Aboriginal sporting achievements and don't miss the paintings by the late artist Brian Fisher, the fluid lines depicting kangaroos, goannas, platypuses and other wildlife.