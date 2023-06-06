Shop
Welcome to Rockhampton (‘Rocky’ to its mates), where the hats, boots and utes are big, and the bulls are even bigger. With over 2.5 million cattle within a 250km radius, this riverside city, founded in 1858 on land owned by the Darumbal people, calls itself Australia’s Beef Capital with some justification. Despite rustic touches such as cane trains running down the centre of wide streets, it's the administrative and commercial centre of Central Queensland, with fine Victorian buildings reflecting the region's 19th-century mining and beef-rearing heyday.
These Heritage-listed gardens, begun in 1873, are a beautiful escape from often-sweltering Rockhampton, with tropical and subtropical rainforest,…
Riddling the Berserker Range some 24km north of Rockhampton, this vast cave complex is one of the Capricorn Coast's foremost attractions. Technically not…
The stories of the local Darumbal people and Torres Straits islanders are well-conveyed here. Self-guide through exhibits such as 'The Vanishing Culture…
Housed in a handsome heritage-listed railway station dating to 1899, this museum is a labour of love, telling the station’s story through photographs,…
Just north of the Fitzroy River, this excellent botanical park showcases Australian native plants and is a great spot for a picnic or play with the kids…
A great place to break up a road trip, the Heritage Village is 11 hectares of relocated and replica buildings from the 1850s to the 1950s. Offering a…
Founded in 1967, this great regional gallery owns an impressive collection of modernist Australian paintings, including works by Russell Drysdale, Arthur…
The highest peak in the Beserker Range and the focus of a 4250-hectare national park, this mountain (604m) has walking trails weaving through eucalypts…
