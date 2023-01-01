A great place to break up a road trip, the Heritage Village is 11 hectares of relocated and replica buildings from the 1850s to the 1950s. Offering a glimpse of pioneer life in Queensland, it includes a school house, fire station, wagon works, residential cottages and displays of vintage vehicles, dolls and antique timepieces. Lively markets are held here six times a year – see the website for dates. The Village lies around 7km north of central Rockhampton, just off the Bruce Hwy.