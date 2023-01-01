Cooberrie Park

Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small wildlife sanctuary, your contribution goes towards the rehabilitation of injured and orphaned animals; you can stroll the 10 hectares of bushland, feed grass pellets to kangaroos, peacocks and emu wandering freely through the grounds, stroke orphaned joeys and, for $20, cuddle a koala or handle a python or juvenile crocodile. It's 15km north of Yeppoon.