Housed in a handsome heritage-listed railway station dating to 1899, this museum is a labour of love, telling the station’s story through photographs, artefacts, 'speaking' mannequins, and the enthusiasm of the curator, happy to relay the history of the regional railways. You can climb aboard the locomotive or ride the museum's rare French-built Purrey steam tram (10am to 1pm Sunday) – the last operational example left anywhere and the last remaining of Rockhampton's nine trams that plied its streets between 1909 and 1939.