Just north of the Fitzroy River, this excellent botanical park showcases Australian native plants and is a great spot for a picnic or play with the kids. Its attractions include the 9m-high adventure playground Wyatt's Wonder Web (originally designed for New York's Central Park), and a 200mm-deep watercourse that mimics the flow of the Fitzroy River and comes equipped with a working barrage. There are also BBQs, a flying fox, wi-fi and even 48-hour sites for fully self-contained RVs.