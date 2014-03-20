Welcome to Noosa
While the designer boutiques, polished restaurants and canal-side villas draw the beach-elite sophisticates, the beach and bush are free, leading to a healthy intermingling of urbane fashionistas and laid-back surfers and beach bods. Noosa encompasses three main zones: upmarket Noosa Heads (around Laguna Bay and Hastings St), the more relaxed Noosaville (along the Noosa River) and the administrative hub of Noosa Junction.
On long weekends and school holidays, the main shopping and dining strip of Hastings St becomes a slow-moving file of traffic; the rest of the time, it's delightfully low(er) key.
Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Your Fraser Island adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Traveling by 4WD you'll head across the Noosa River towards the Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. At 75 miles (120 km) long and 15 miles (24 km) wide, Fraser Island is considered to be the largest sand island in the world. It’s home to a diverse range of birds, reptiles and amphibians, including the occasional saltwater crocodile. Stop to collect fellow travelers joining in Rainbow Beach and for morning tea. Next, cross by ferry on to Fraser Island , and drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing.Satisfy the hunger pangs you worked up with a healthy lunch of salads, cold meats and wraps before embarking on a self-guided walk through the Pile Valley Rainforest - home of the Fraser Island Satinay. Then jump back into the Warrior and travel down sandy tracks through towering brushbox trees to a remote beach, where you’ll enjoy afternoon tea before returning to Rainbow Beach or the Sunshine Coast.
2-Day Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Day 1: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast or Rainbow Beach- Fraser Island (L,D)Your adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Travel by 4WD toward Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. Stop in Can Bay to see the wild dolphins, and have the opportunity to feed them (additional cost of AU$5 per person, to be paid locally). Please note: If you are being collected at Rainbow Beach, you will not have the opportunity to feed the dolphins.Next, stop to collect fellow travelers at Rainbow Beach before boarding the ferry and crossing over to Fraser Island where you'll drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing. Take a guided walk through Pile Valley with its towering trees, lush green ferns and streams, and continue on to Central Station, a former forestry township. Visit Lake McKenzie, one of 40 crystal-clear lakes, and swim in the blue water or relax on the pure white silica sand. Enjoy a picnic lunch before traveling to your beach-side hotel at Happy Valley. The afternoon is free; spend it as you wish before meeting up for dinner.Overnight: Happy Valley Day 2: Fraser Island- Noosa (B,L)Today, see the colored sands Rainbow Gorge, where the sand has been formed into volcano- like cones. Then experience the natural wonder of Eli Creek, the largest freshwater stream on the eastern coast of Fraser Island. More than 4 million liters of water flow from its mouth into the ocean every hour. Eli Creek is one of Fraser Island's most popular natural wonders. Take a walk along the scenic boardwalks to view the creek, or jump in the water and float down the fast-flowing stream into the mouth of the ocean. Continue on to the Maheno shipwreck and discover the history of this once-luxurious passenger ship that now lies rusted and buried in the sand. Stop for a picnic lunch in the wilderness before continuing along the beach to the Pinnacles and Coloured Sands. See the multi-hued colored cliffs of the Cathedrals and the stunning panoramic views from Indian Head before returning to Rainbow Beach and then onto Noosa and the Sunshine Coast via the spectacular beach highway.
Noosa Everglades BBQ Lunch Cruise
You'll be picked up from your centrally located Noosa hotel to board the wilderness cruise through the Noosa River Everglades. Visit Fig Tree Point for a morning tea in the bush surrounds before beginning your slow cruise through the Noosa Everglades. The Everglades is often called the River of Mirrors - tranquil and unspoiled waterways which you will cruise through whilst enjoying skipper’s informative live commentary and photographing the wonderful scenery. After your cruise, barbecue lunch is catered for at Harry's Hut picnic site with a superb selection of meat, fish, sausages, fresh salads and freshly baked bread.
Australia Zoo 1-Day or 2-Day Admission Ticket
There is no other zoo like Australia Zoo! Through the love, passion, and devotion of both Steve and Terri Irwin, Australia Zoo is able to educate and share with you the magnificent, often threatened, or sometimes even threatening wildlife of the world. Bringing you up close and personal with some of the worlds most misunderstood and feared animals (as well as the cute and cuddliest), so that you can share and learn, appreciate and understand. The daily demonstrations take on a whole new dimension when the keepers actually interact with the wildlife, from giant snakes to hungry crocodiles. Whether you would like to see the Otters catching their own fish, or meet them up close and personal, plan on spending the entire day to experience all the full-on action and adventure! You can even get cozy with some of our wandering wildlife as keepers introduce you to snakes, koalas, camels, tortoises, alligators, lizards and more! Australia Zoo Exhibits: The Crocoseum - see crocodiles in clear water ponds, in an action-packed show full of discovery and adventureTiger Temple - home to eleven majestic tigers (six Sumatrans, five Bengals), and four cheetah, the Tiger Temple provides an amazing opportunity for you to get up close with these critically endangered animals
Eumundi Markets Round-Trip Shuttle
After pickup from your Sunshine Coast hotel in the morning, your comfortable air-conditioned minicoach whisks you to the Eumundi Markets, about a 30-minute drive from the coast. The shuttle drops you off at a central meeting point and you get the next four hours to explore the market’s treasures. Amble along a shaded walking path lined with some 600 stalls that showcase artwork, furniture, handcrafted toys, cutting-edge jewelry, and clothing by local designers, among other one-of-a-kind items. If you’re a foodie, stock up on freshly baked breads, colorful produce, local cheeses and yogurt. You can also enjoy snacks and drinks from a variety of vendors serving up fresh salads, homemade chocolates, quality coffees and more. The market is open on Wednesdays from 8am to 1:30pm and on Saturdays from 7am to 2pm. When you want to take a break from shopping, listen to live music performed by a stellar line-up of local talent, or book a massage. After spending a full morning at Eumundi Markets, meet your minicoach at the designated departure point. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort on your shuttle that delivers you back at your hotel.
Noosa River and Everglades Afternoon Tea Cruise
A major feature of the 55,000 hectare Great Sandy National Park is the Noosa River with associated tributaries, lakes and wetlands. Experience the magnificent reflections mirrored the dark tranquil waters of the upper Noosa River, known as the Everglades.This Noosa River cruising experience includes afternoon tea at Harry's Hut. Sit back or explore this historic loggers camp as you enjoy your afternoon tea.The specially designed all weather boat, cruises at 26 knots across the lakes, then coasts along at 6 knots within the Everglades. The boats have large viewing windows so you can easily enjoy the views as you cruise by.