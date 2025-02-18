From the great herds of the African savanna to the dense tropical rainforests of South America, the world offers some truly amazing wildlife-spotting experiences, providing a window into ecosystems that are as diverse as they are spectacular.

Whether it’s the raw power of a lion on the hunt, the whimsical mating dance of a blue-footed booby or spotting toucans and parrots darting through the vivid greenery of the Amazon jungle, wildlife watching gives you an unforgettable connection to places that feel uniquely alive.

Wildlife watching is all about adventure – and that sometimes means going without creature comforts – but spotting a rare animal in the wild is a moment that will take your breath away, turning a holiday into a story you'll share for years to come. Here are five of the best wildlife-watching destinations around the world to add to your wildlife wish list.

Canoeing through the Okavango Delta is an unforgettable experience. Ger Metselaar/Shutterstock

1. Okavango Delta, Botswana

Best for an African wildlife safari

There’s nowhere quite like Botswana’s Okavango Delta. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a natural playground where wild creatures roam and rule. Around its waterlogged grasslands, big cats strut and elephants rumble in one of the world’s last great wildernesses. It’s a place of singular and unparalleled beauty where the safari possibilities are almost endless.

Seasonal floods transform the delta of the Okavango River into a shifting maze of islands and wetlands, drawing vast herds of elephants, buffalo and red lechwe antelopes, with signature African predators – lions, leopards and African wild dogs – following hungrily in their footsteps.

Taking a safari here feels different from a safari anywhere else in Africa. A luxury wildlife-spotting trip to Wilderness Vumbura Plains will place you right in the middle of the action, with stunning floodplain views, game drives that bring you face-to-face with big cats, and river jaunts by mokoro canoe where you might spot the elusive sitatunga antelope peering through the reeds.

Even from the open wooden deck of your tented suite, you’re likely to see hippos wading by the riverbanks or hear the distant roar of a lion as night falls. It’s a place where nature is always putting on a show, and visitors always have a front-row seat.

The rock paintings of the Tsodilo Hills show a relationship with wildlife spanning thousands of years. Petr Bonek/Shutterstock

Just beyond the Delta wetlands, the Tsodilo Hills rise from the Kalahari, hiding an amazing collection of some 4000 ancient rock paintings left behind by the San people. These aren’t just drawings – they’re stories, etched in ochre and charcoal, capturing life as it was thousands of years ago.

You’ll see depictions of elephants, rhinos, and even long-lost species, proof of the deep connection local people have always felt to the animals of this land. Some paintings show traditional hunting scenes, but today, the focus is on capturing wildlife on camera – bring a long lens and tripod for the light conditions at dawn and dusk when wildlife is most active.

When to go: The best time to visit is during the dry season, when animals gather around shrinking water sources. The high season from June to October sees warm days, mild nights, and the best chances of wildlife sightings as the water recedes, drawing animals out into the open.

Getting there: The Okavango Delta is accessible by air from the town of Maun, with small planes flying to remote lodges and camps throughout the wetlands. Be ready for more amazing photo opportunities as you fly by light aircraft into one of the world’s most unique landscapes.

Meeting a Galapagos giant tortoise is a highly memorable experience. Don Mammoser/Shutterstock

2. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Best for getting close to rare wildlife

Offshore from Ecuador, the Galápagos Islands are home to an astonishing variety of wildlife, from massive tortoises to tool-using finches, flightless cormorants and marine iguanas. It’s arguably the most famous wildlife-viewing destination on the planet.

The animals that helped Charles Darwin formulate the Theory of Evolution are just the start. The scenery on the islands is just as unusual, with barren lava fields, verdant Scalesia forests and pink sand beaches woven into the landscape.

Even on a short cruise to the Galápagos Islands, the days are packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from spotting the mating dance of the blue-footed booby to snorkeling over volcanic formations as frolicking sea lions zip past like torpedoes, or spotting enormous whale sharks or breaching whales.



The Galápagos Islands offer wildlife adventures above and below the water. Lindsey Lu/Shutterstock

What makes the Galápagos truly special is how close you can get to the animals. Around 95% of the land is protected by the Galápagos National Park and visitors can explore specific sites only with certified naturalist guides; as a result, the wildlife has little fear of humans.

This means visitors can enjoy close encounters you won't get elsewhere. Imagine picking your way between sunbathing marine iguanas or standing centimeters from a giant tortoise lumbering through the green highlands.

Whether you're exploring the unique landscapes or marveling at the diverse wildlife above and below the water, the Galápagos Islands offer an unparalleled adventure for nature enthusiasts. A Galápagos tour by air or sea is an essential add-on to a trip to Ecuador.

When to go: The high season from June to September offers the best weather, with warm temperatures and lighter rain showers, and easy wildlife sightings (including of humpback whales). The December to May low season is quieter and a bit more affordable, though the weather in the highlands can be cooler and rainier.

Getting there: The easiest route to the Galápagos Islands is to fly into Ecuador’s capital, Quito, then catch a short flight to the islands of Santa Cruz or San Cristóbal, the main entry points to the archipelago. From there, it’s all about hopping between the islands on day cruises or staying at island-based lodges.

Encounters with monkeys, toucans and jaguars await in the Brazilian Amazon. tane-mahuta/Getty Images

3. The Amazon, Brazil

Best for diversity and tropical jungles

Wrapped around the mighty Amazon River, the Amazon rainforest offers a unique opportunity to experience one of the most biodiverse habitats on Earth. From the moment you step into the jungle, you'll be enveloped in a world of sound, movement and color.

As you travel along the murky channels of the Amazon, you’ll spy sloths hanging lazily in the canopy, macaws chattering noisily on the muddy riverbanks, and colorful toucans darting overhead. Howler monkeys bellow from the treetops, their eerie cries echoing through the dense foliage. Beneath the water’s surface, caimans lurk ready to snap, and jaguars move in silence through the shadows, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Brazil is the most biodiverse nation on the planet, home to more species of mammals and freshwater fish than anywhere else on Earth. The Amazon alone contains more than 50,000 plant species and more than 400 species of mammals, creating a habitat unlike any other.

Colorful birds such as parrots and toucans abound in the Amazon. agustavop/Getty Images

Exploring this vast wilderness means stepping into a world where nature reigns supreme. Experience it by canoe, scanning the treeline for monkeys and three-toed sloths, or trek through the thick jungle in search of poison dart frogs and capybaras.

Some Amazon lodges even offer the chance to ascend to the top of giant jungle trees for breathtaking views over the rainforest canopy – one of the best ways to appreciate the sheer scale of this wild, untamed ecosystem.

Whether you're hiking deep into the jungle, spotting pink river dolphins on a river cruise, or falling asleep to the distant roar of howler monkeys in a remote jungle camp, the Amazon delivers an adventure like no other.

When to go: For the best conditions, visit during the dry season (May–September), when the waterways are calmer and easier to navigate. If you don’t mind the rain, the wet season (December–March) brings the jungle to life, as the lush, green riverbanks burst with activity.

Getting there: The simplest way to reach the Brazilian Amazon is to fly into the city of Manaus. From here, you can catch a boat or small plane to reach remote jungle lodges and community-run eco-resorts tucked along the river.

Bison, wolves, grizzlies and geysers – prepare to be amazed by Yellowstone National Park. YegoroV/Shutterstock

4. Yellowstone National Park, USA

Best for signature species and dramatic backdrops

What makes the appeal of the world’s first national park so enduring? The geological wonders, for one thing! This magnificent American landscape is alive with geysers, hot springs, fumaroles and bubbling mud pots. Then there’s the wildlife – come for encounters with grizzlies, wolves, elk and bison, roaming across some 3500 sq miles of wilderness.

Memorable experiences abound. You can gaze across Yellowstone’s famous Grand Canyon, wait for the famous Old Faithful geyser to blow, or hike through a primeval, fuming landscape, keeping your eyes peeled for wolves, bears and soaring bald and golden eagles.

If you want an unforgettable wildlife encounter, start in the Lamar Valley, where bison graze in massive herds, their shaggy coats often dusted in morning frost. This is also one of the best places in the world to spot wolves in the wild – if you’re patient, you might spot a pack moving across the valley floor at sunrise.

Meeting Yellowstone's gray wolves with stay with you for a lifetime. Richard Seeley/Shutterstock

Hayden Valley is another must-visit for sightings of elk, bald eagles and the occasional grizzly bear lumbering through the grasslands. To maximize your chances, consider an early-morning Wake Up to Wildlife tour or bring binoculars and stake out a quiet vantage point by the roadside.

For something different, head to the Tower-Roosevelt region, where surefooted bighorn sheep balance on rocky cliffs, or drive toward the park’s northeast entrance, a prime spot for black bear sightings. The park is open year-round, but many park campgrounds and services stop operating from November to April.

Whether you’re watching steam rise from a bubbling hot spring or watching in awe as a herd of bison rumbles by, Yellowstone is a place where wildlife takes center stage – and you’ll never see the same show twice.

When to go: April to June is the best time to visit for wildlife viewing, ranger-led activities and camping, before the campgrounds get too busy. The high season (June–September) brings warm weather and abundant wildlife sightings, but also crowds – book accommodations and campsites well ahead.

Getting there: Yellowstone is accessible by car or tour bus from cities such as Bozeman, Montana, or Jackson, Wyoming. The park has five entrances, so choose accommodation close to the areas of the park you plan to visit.

Meet a living dinosaur on the tropical islands of Komodo National Park. Sergey Uryadnikov/Shutterstock

5. Komodo National Park, Indonesia

Best for seeing real-life dragons

Covering the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca and Padar and surrounding islets, Komodo National Park is one of those places that feels almost mythical. These tropical isles are home to around 5700 Komodo dragons, the largest lizards on Earth and a direct descendant of the dinosaurs.

Komodo's giant, prehistoric-looking dragons are found nowhere else in the world, and they rule the scrubby jungle on these three rugged islands, part of an archipelago of 29 islands off the coast of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province.



Seeing a Komodo dragon in the wild – its forked tongue flicking, its heavy body lumbering across the dirt – is an unforgettable experience. Rangers lead guided treks to find them, and they are normally easy to spot, outside the June–July mating season, when the dragons become more elusive.

Komodo National Park offers wonderful encounters with marine wildlife, too. SergeUWPhoto/Shutterstock

As well as marine species and Komodo dragons, look out for deer, wild boar and buffalo – common prey species for adult Komodo dragons. And it’s not just Komodo dragons that make this park worth visiting.

The surrounding waters hide some of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet, home to whale sharks, manta rays, sunfish and rare octopus species. Whether you're snorkeling over vibrant coral reefs or diving with schools of tropical fish, the marine life here is as thrilling as the wildlife on land.



When to go: The best time of year to visit is during the dry season (April–September) when the weather is pleasant and the seas are calm, but avoid the June–July mating season if you’re here to see Komodo dragons. The wet season (December–March) can make travel more challenging, but it’s also when the landscape is at its most lush and enticing.

Getting there: You can fly into Labuan Bajo, the closest town on Flores Island, then take a boat or join a guided tour to visit the islands dotted around the park. Traveling between the islands by colorful wooden boat is as much of an adventure as meeting the wildlife itself.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s The World guidebook published in November 2024.