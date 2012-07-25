Welcome to Labuanbajo
Labuanbajo's main drag, Jl Soekarno Hatta, is lined with cafes, guesthouses, travel agents, dive shops and a few hopping bars. The waterfront is busy and connections to other parts of Indonesia are excellent. With so many beguiling islands and Komodo National Park so close, you may find Labuanbajo (or Bajo as it's commonly called) hard to leave, even as the jungled hills of inland Flores lure you east.
Traditionally a low-key fishing town, the capital of Manggarai Barat regency is today full of new developments and tourist money. Whether Bajo remains a traveller's idyll or becomes just another trashed hot spot is a question very much in the balance.
