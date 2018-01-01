Welcome to Mazar-e Sharif

North Afghanistan's biggest city, Mazar-e Sharif was long overshadowed by the power of its neighbour Balkh. It took a 12th-century mullah to change that. He claimed to have found the hidden tomb of Ali, the Prophet Mohammed's son-in-law, buried in a local village. Balkh declined and Mazar grew as a place of pilgrimage. Its shrine today is the focus of the national Nauroz (Navrus) celebrations, and is a great place to see buzkashi (a traditional polo-like game played with a headless goat carcass).