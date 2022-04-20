The 'just like the Caribbean' comments come thick and fast when it comes to this bay – a glorious sweep of pale sand lapped by shallow, crystal-clear…
Santa Teresa di Gallura
Bright and breezy Santa Teresa di Gallura occupies a prime seafront position on Gallura’s north coast. The resort gets extremely busy during high season, yet somehow manages to retain a distinct local character, making it a wonderful alternative to the more soulless resorts on the Costa Smeralda.
The town was established by Savoy rulers in 1808 to help combat smugglers, but the modern town grew up as a result of the tourism boom since the early 1960s. Santa Teresa’s history is caught up with Corsica as much as it is with Sardinia. Over the centuries plenty of Corsicans have settled here, and the local dialect is similar to that of southern Corsica.
Explore Santa Teresa di Gallura
- SSpiaggia Rena Bianca
The 'just like the Caribbean' comments come thick and fast when it comes to this bay – a glorious sweep of pale sand lapped by shallow, crystal-clear…
- TTorre di Longonsardo
The 16th-century Torre di Longonsardo is in a magnificent position, overlooking the natural deep port on one side and the entrance to the town's idyllic …
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Teresa di Gallura.
See
Spiaggia Rena Bianca
The 'just like the Caribbean' comments come thick and fast when it comes to this bay – a glorious sweep of pale sand lapped by shallow, crystal-clear…
See
Torre di Longonsardo
The 16th-century Torre di Longonsardo is in a magnificent position, overlooking the natural deep port on one side and the entrance to the town's idyllic …
Guidebooks
Learn more about Santa Teresa di Gallura
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.