Bright and breezy Santa Teresa di Gallura occupies a prime seafront position on Gallura’s north coast. The resort gets extremely busy during high season, yet somehow manages to retain a distinct local character, making it a wonderful alternative to the more soulless resorts on the Costa Smeralda.

The town was established by Savoy rulers in 1808 to help combat smugglers, but the modern town grew up as a result of the tourism boom since the early 1960s. Santa Teresa’s history is caught up with Corsica as much as it is with Sardinia. Over the centuries plenty of Corsicans have settled here, and the local dialect is similar to that of southern Corsica.