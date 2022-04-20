Shop
Getty Images/Perspectives
Beaches just don't get much better: the water is warm, striped turquoise and curls into barrels, and the sand is silky and snow white, framed by massive headlands and sheer cliffs. The south is noticeably drier than the rest of Lombok and more sparsely populated, with limited roads and public transport.
South Lombok
This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands…
Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends…
Behold the wide, sugar-white beach with water streaked a thousand shades of blue, ideal for swimming. You can rent surfboards (per day 50,000Rp) and…
This is a surf paradise: a stunning scene, with legendary barrels and several more beaches scattered around the great bay. Watch out for the strong rip…
Look for a steep track off the main coast road 6km west of Kuta. A rough 2km ride brings you to this broad bay with a wide beach of beige sand. It's a…
Pantai Seger, a lovely beach about 2km east of Kuta around the first headland, has unbelievably turquoise water, decent swimming (though no shade) and a…
Ask for directions to Heaven Beach for a real bit of sandy wonder. It's a stunning little pocket of white sand and surf about 4km from Ekas. Despite the…
Follow a narrow track off the main road for 2.5km and you'll find this idyllic and often deserted beach across the bay from Gerupuk. The structures you…
