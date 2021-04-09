Eat
Blue Moose Coffee House
The Blue Moose is about to hit two decades of keeping smiles on the locals in Hope with its hearty menus and selection of coffees, beers, wine and liquor…
The attractive little town of Hope sits 150km east of Vancouver. Don't just race through on your way east to Kamloops, the Okanagan Valley or the Rockies. Take time to walk the marvelous Othello Tunnels Trail, then relax in the peaceful township, knowing that you've left the hustle and bustle of the big city far behind.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hope.
