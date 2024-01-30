Is the daily grind getting you down? Take the edge off and recharge with a nourishing yoga retreat in Europe.

Whether you want to salute the sun surrounded by a rugged mountain range or feel the warmth of the sand between your toes as you strike a warrior pose, there’s a retreat for everyone.

It doesn't matter if you are a novice or a hardcore yogi, these 10 European breaks will bring out total calm.

Dolce Vitality, Italy © Roberto Salomone

1. Dolce Vitality, Italy

Ranked one of the world’s finest hotels, Le Sirenuse in Positano hosts a six-day retreat each spring. From March 10-16 – the week before the hotel opens for the season – Dolce Vitality welcomes 30 guests, who have the place to themselves for the duration of their stay. After a session of sunrise yoga, guests get rewarded with a challenging mountain trek and sweeping views of the Amalfi Coast.

There are 45-minute restorative massages each day and plenty of free time to take advantage of the pool, Turkish bath, sauna, and ice room. It costs €8500, which covers transfers from Naples, spa treatments, accommodation, and pescatarian meals prepared by the hotel’s executive chef.

Romania has some amazing countryside for yoga © Akasha, Romania

2. Akasha, Romania

When you think of wellness holidays, Romania doesn't usually spring to mind. Yet this intimate resort in the Transylvanian village of Peştera stands out thanks to the raw beauty of its surrounding natural landscape.

Launching in April, Akasha offers four- or five-day all-inclusive programs for up to 20 guests. Rates start from €188 per night. Following twice-daily yoga classes (suitable for all levels), guests can admire the mountain view from the infrared sauna or gaze at the stars from its outdoor hot tub. Outings include hikes in Piatra Craiului National Park, a visit to a bear sanctuary and guided tours of Bran Castle, possible inspiration for Count Dracula's castle in Bram Stoker's novel.

Silver Island offers inner peace on the beach with sea yoga © Silver Island, Greece

3. Silver Island, Greece

Get away from it all at this exclusive island retreat in the dazzling Aegean Sea. Far from the usual Greek tourist hotspots, private Silver Island only has space for 11 guests during its week-long sessions. Stays run from April to October with prices from €1705.

Catering to both beginners and advanced yogis, guests choose a style that suits them – from Ashtanga to Kundalini – and will take part in four hours of open-air practice a day. The resort also offers therapeutic treatments, hikes across the island, relaxing beaches, and stand-up paddle boards. After digging into the vegetarian Mediterranean-inspired menu, unwind with a glass of wine around the fire pit.

Challenge yourself with a seven-day silent retreat on tiny Clare Island © Macalla Farm, Ireland

4. Macalla Farm, Ireland

Located on tiny Clare Island, off the west coast of Ireland, Macalla Farm focuses on sustainable practices in yoga and agriculture. The team produces its own yogurt, cheese, bread, and honey, as well as almost all of its vegetables. It offers four-day programs dedicated to sati yoga and meditation (€580), or you challenge yourself with a seven-day silent retreat (pay what you can above €600). Practitioners of all levels participate in twice-daily yoga and meditation sessions, and there’s a menu of organic vegetarian food, prepared with vegetables straight from the farm’s gardens.

Guests can look forward to Yoga on the terrace at Casa Fuzetta, Portugal © Garrett Walsh Algarve Photography

5. Casa Fuzetta, Portugal

In the heart of Olhão, a seaside town along Portugal’s Algarve, the gorgeous butter-yellow Casa Fuzetta runs more than 30 retreats a year. Schedules and prices vary, but on the whole, guests can look forward to sun-drenched yoga on the terrace, soundtracked by clanging church bells. This can be followed by swims in the rooftop pool, island hopping, or strolls along the old town’s cobbled streets to the beach. There is a wide range of activities on offer too, such as digging for clams, horse-riding, dolphin-watching, and olive oil tasting.

Wylder retreats available in Menorca as well as Ibiza © Sofia Gomez Fonzo / Wylder Retreat

6. Wylder, Ibiza

Yoga teacher Charlotte Townend runs a series of Wylder retreats across the Balearic islands. There are 10 scheduled for 2024 in Menorca, Formentera and Ibiza, with the latter taking place at Can Terra, a classic whitewashed villa in the hillside of San Miguel. Townend mixes things up by collaborating with local chefs, artisans and specialists. As well as her own yoga classes, expect Pilates, breathwork, a jewelry-making workshop, and an open-air movie night. Alongside plant-based dishes, stays include a visit to a Mexican street food pop-up and an immersive cooking lesson at a nearby farm. The four-night stay costs £1700.

Yoga in Sweden can get you right into the heart of nature © Joris Van Egmond / Shambala Gatherings, Sweden

7. Shambala Gatherings, Sweden

Tucked away in the lush forest of Bergslagen, two hours from Stockholm, this retreat center offers programs all year round, including atmospheric winter sessions amid the snow-dusted pines (from £525).

On top of daily yoga classes, guests can keep warm in the floating wood-fired sauna on the lake, brave a dip in the cool waters, or discover local wildlife on a nature walk, before sitting down to one of the center’s nutritious vegan, gluten-free meals. Retreats are in English or Swedish. Prices and schedules vary from week to week.

Yoga in an English country garden © Tofte Manor

8. Tofte Manor, England

Step back in time at this unique Bedfordshire hideaway, a 90-minute drive from London. The Doomsday Book first listed the property in 1086, and builders constructed the current house in the 17th century. Expertly restored it boasts 50 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, complete with a fire pit and striking crystal ball water feature.

The English manor plays host to a variety of retreats throughout the year, with several dreamy spots for restorative asanas: a luxury yurt, a crystal room anchored with amethyst geodes, or, on fine days, the snaking paths of an enchanting open-air labyrinth. After yoga, stay active at the tennis court and outdoor pool, or indulge in a soothing massage or some crystal energy healing.

Find peace in Greece © Kea Retreat, Greece

9. Kea Retreat, Greece

An hour’s ferry ride from Athens, the secluded island of Kea is home to a retreat center that prizes its Mediterranean cuisine as much as its yoga practice. House chef Uri Eshet, formerly of Copenhagen's Michelin-starred foodie mecca Noma, prepares three meals a day, as guests try to reconnect with nature.

After rising early for a beachfront yoga session, guests can enjoy shell diving, hiking, foraging, or kayaking to hidden caves. Wake up to the sound of the waves in the center’s carefully preserved Kathikies (traditional Greek stone farmhouses) which accommodate up to 14 guests. Decorated with whitewashed interiors and works by local artisans, each room has a private balcony and outdoor shower.

Suncokret Retreat offers calm in Croatia © Suncokret Retreat

10. Suncokret, Croatia

Named after the Croatian word for sunflower, the Suncokret retreat is perched on the verdant hills overlooking the peaceful island of Stari Grad. There are three-, five- and seven-day stays available between April and November (from €400), which welcome up to nine guests.

The holistic programs combine yoga, meditation, and journaling sessions with daily excursions such as cycling tours, visits to historic Hvar town or nature walks on the pristine nearby islands, just a short boat trip away. As well as practicing on the rustic stone cottage’s rooftop terrace and in its airy loft, the group is whisked away twice a week for outdoor yoga by the sea, on the forest edge, or next to a baroque church.