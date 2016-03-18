Welcome to Transylvania
Explore these stirring landscapes on hikes through Piatra Craiului National Park, or the Bucegi (and tougher Apuseni) Mountains; or see them frozen over at winter sports centres Poiana Braşov and Predeal. Next, indulge your medieval fantasies among the watchtowers and cobbled lanes of Braşov and Sighişoara or venture to Transylvania’s castles: world-famous Bran, ornate Peleş, and Hunedoara’s Gothic apparition.
Deeper in the countryside, rural Transylvania's tapestry of cultures awaits: vibrant, secretive Roma communities, Székely Land hamlets where only Hungarian is spoken, and Saxon villages with crumbling citadels. Here, standstill traffic means horses and carts waiting patiently for herds of goats to scatter.
And yes, Transylvania will satisfy vampire tourists – and enthral all with its jumble of edgy cities and villages that time forgot.
Top experiences in Transylvania
Recent articles
Transylvania activities
Transylvania Castle Tour
Rise and shine, and hop aboard a climate-controlled bus from your hotel, which will transport you from Bucharest to Transylvania. Famous for its romantic views, thick forests, and many medieval castles, this central Romanian region is beautifully atmospheric…and home to the legend of Count Dracula. This 12-hour tour is certain to please Bram Stoker fans looking to learn more about Romania’s most famous vampire, as Bran Castle — also known as “Dracula’s Castle” — is the first port of call. A 13th-century hilltop marvel, it’s one of Romania’s most popular (and macabre) landmarks. Peles Castle is also on the itinerary: the former summer residence of Romania’s royal family, it’s a Neo-Renaissance architectural masterwork. Your day in Transylvania will continue with a walking tour of the medieval town of Brasov. Look out for landmarks like the Black Church and the city’s historic fortress walls, and enjoy some free time to scout out lunch, a coffee, and do some solo exploring. As the day winds down, hop back in the bus, which will drop you directly back at your hotel.
Bran Castle and Rasnov Fortress Tour from Brasov
Leave central Braşov by air-conditioned car or minivan and head south to the village of Râșnov, nestled beneath the Bucegi Mountains in the Southern Carpathian range.As you travel, hear historical tales about Râșnov Fortress, the citadel built by Teutons in the 13th century to stave off Tartar invasion. Set on a wooded hill above Râșnov, the chunky stone fortress is stacked with red-tiled turrets and buildings, making it look like a walled village.After around 30 minutes on the road, head inside Râșnov (own expense) with your guide. Walk around the courtyards and ramparts, and admire the sweeping views from the walls. See the fortress’ well as your guide explains the legend surrounding it, and hear how medieval villagers would live in the fortress as a refuge in times of war.Opt to have lunch (own expense) in Râșnov if you wish or continue straight to Bran Castle, the 14th-century Transylvanian fortress-palace linked to the legend of Count Dracula, the vampire of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel.Admire the high-turreted hilltop castle on approach and pay at the entrance (own expense) to go inside. Wander the eerie rooms filled with Gothic furniture and armoury as your guide unravels the castle’s links with Dracula, sparked by its association with Vlad the Impaler. This brutal 15th century nobleman was imprisoned in the castle in 1462 and known for impaling enemies on stakes.Having investigated the Dracula legend, hop in your minivan or car, and return to Braşov where your tour ends at the start point. Alternatively, opt to stay on in the countryside and extend your tour (own expense, paid on the day of your tour) by three or four hours to visit nearby Peleș Castle. If you continue, drive to the town of Siniai and visit 19th-century Peleș Castle (own expense), considered one of Europe’s most beautiful. Ogle its grandiose rooms with a castle guide, and, then visit its impressive neighbour, Pelișor Castle, before ending your tour back in Braşov.
Dracula's Castle, Peles Castle Small-Group Tour from Bucharest
Itinerary & visits: Bucharest - Sinaia: Visit Peles Royal Castle in Sinaia - General Exhibition standard tour 1 hour (on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter season you will visit Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni or Rasnov Citadel in Rasnov instead) Peles Castle, erected between 1873 and 1914, has been the summer residence of the Romanian Royal family and it is the most visited museum in Romania. Sinaia - Bran: Visit Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) Bran Castle (14th century) has been serving for ages as a military fortress controlling the entry route to Transylvania and it is nowadays frequently associated with Dracula"s myth. Bran - Brasov: Walking tour of Brasov downtown Brasov - Bucharest The tour includes transportation, guide services in English and entrance fees, but does not include the lunch (around 10-15 USD). Kindly note that Peles Castle will be closed between 8th- 10th of April, due to Easter Holiday, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 16 September and 14 May every year, Peles castle is open from Wednesday to Sunday only. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 15 May and 15 September every year, Peles castle is open from Tuesday to Sunday only. On Mondays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 1 November and 1 December, Peles Castle is closed for cleaning. During this period, you will be able to visit the smaller replica - Pelisor Castle. Please note that during official holidays and weekends the traffic to the mountain area might be busier than usual so the return could be later than scheduled (around 9 -10pm).
Small-Group Brown Bear-Watching Experience from Brasov
Meet your driver-guide/forest ranger in central Brașov in the late afternoon and set off by air-conditioned minivan or car into the Carpathian Mountains of Romania's Transylvania region. The area’s forests are known as bear country and home to the wild Carpathian brown bear. Around 5,000 of these animals are believed to live in the dense forests, hills and mountain meadows, alongside other wildlife including lynx, wild boar, wolves and deer.As you travel, gain fascinating insights into the brown bears, hearing how they can grow to enormous sizes, with some males reaching up to 770 pounds (350 kgs). Learn about their lives in the wild, and how their sharp sense of smell is vital in ensuring their survival.On arrival, your forest ranger will escort you to one of the numerous, specially designed bear hides in a restricted area of the forest. After a safety briefing, set off with the experienced ranger, following a wooded path to the secure and camouflaged hide.After roughly 20 minutes, arrive at the hide and settle in to watch for bears. Stay quiet and enjoy ample time to look for these magnificent animals. There’s around an 80% chance of sightings, and you may be lucky enough to observe everything from large males lumbering through the trees to females playing with their cubs: it's an unforgettable experience to see them roam free in their natural habitat. Snap photos and watch for other wildlife such as boar, roe and red deer, and the game birds known to live here.When your viewing time is up, walk back through the forest accompanied by the ranger and reconvene with your driver-guide. Your experience then ends with drop-off in central Brașov.Please note: The forest ranger accompanying you in the forest may carry a handgun for your protection in extreme situations.
Sighisoara, Rupea Fortress and Viscri Day Trip from Brasov
Leave central Brașov by air-conditioned car or minivan and travel north with your guide into the Transylvanian countryside. As you travel, listen to fascinating facts about Romania’s history and admire the passing scenery of rolling hills, age-old villages and pine forests.After roughly 1.5 hours, arrive at Viscri, a historical village that’s hardly changed in centuries. Discover how Prince Charles owns a property here and visit Viscri church, one of Transylvania’s UNESCO-listed fortified churches.Built by Saxon colonists in the 1300s, this remarkable sanctuary is encircled by white stone battlements that lend it a fairy tale appearance. Go inside (own expense) with your guide to explore the bastions, covered corridors and church, and learn how the fortifications, an incredible 16 feet (five meters) thick in places, were built to defend against invading Turks.Continue to the medieval, UNESCO-listed town of Sighişoara, one of the best preserved in Europe and the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration behind Dracula. Enjoy a walking tour of its jewel-like center to see its 14th-century Clock Tower, Church on the Hill, and Citadel, an atmospheric web of cobbled lanes and crooked walls.After a little free time to have lunch (own expense) or explore Sighişoara independently, travel on to Rupea Fortress, one of Transylvania’s most impressive medieval castles. Built in the 1300s, this hilltop fortress has a lower, middle and upper level, with ramparts and terraces coiling up to the summit.Head inside (own expense) and inspect the curtain walls and red-roofed towers on a guided tour. See the original 196-foot (60-meter) well, whose water is still drinkable, and learn how Saxon colonists used Rupea as a village in the 1700s, giving it its own market, chapel and meat storerooms.Having explored here, return to central Brașov where your tour ends.Please note: The order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Dracula's Castle and Peles Castle: Private Tour from Bucharest
In the morning you will meet with your travel guide at the hotel to start your day trip to the Peles and Bran. The journey will start driving through the Prahova Valley, in order to reach Sinaia, where you will visit the impressive Peles Castle, built in the 19th century, according to the specifications of King Carol I, in order to be the royal family’s summer residence. Our day trip ends with a visit to the famously known Dracula Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. Our next stop will be in Brasov, one of the top destinations in Romania. In the main square, situated in the heart of the city, you will admire the Old City Hall and all the lovely medieval buildings. We will cross the Council Square and reach the famous Black Church, the biggest gothic style church between Vienna and Istanbul. Tour highlights: The Peles Castle The castle, one of the elite monuments in Europe and in the world, spreads over 3200 square meters with 160 rooms that impress through their beauty and elegance, each of them reflecting a different European country. The most famous one is the Great Armory Room, hosting 4000 exhibits collected or received as a gift from all around the world. The representative style is German Renaissance, but you will also find elements belonging to the Italian Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo style. The Bran Castle The castle, set on a 60 meters cliff, guarding the road to Transylvania, was built in the 13th century. The castle is known to be the home of Bram Stocker’s character, Count Dracula, a relentless inspiration for Hollywood. The construction amazes with its picturesque courtyard, the towers with a whitewashed color and the rooms containing exquisite collections of beautifully carved furniture, painted icons, statues, ceramics, and silverware. The Black Church The history of this landmark is quite turbulent: the first church built on this site was ravaged by the Mongol invaders in 1242. Afterwards, it was rebuilt between 1385 and 1477, in order to face another disaster in the 17th century. “The Great” fire destroyed the city and along with it, the church. The restoration took almost 100 years and since then, the sanctuary was given its current name because it walls turned black after the calamity. The church host a 4000 pipe organ and 119 Anatolian carpets.