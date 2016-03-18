Dracula's Castle and Peles Castle: Private Tour from Bucharest

In the morning you will meet with your travel guide at the hotel to start your day trip to the Peles and Bran. The journey will start driving through the Prahova Valley, in order to reach Sinaia, where you will visit the impressive Peles Castle, built in the 19th century, according to the specifications of King Carol I, in order to be the royal family’s summer residence. Our day trip ends with a visit to the famously known Dracula Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. Our next stop will be in Brasov, one of the top destinations in Romania. In the main square, situated in the heart of the city, you will admire the Old City Hall and all the lovely medieval buildings. We will cross the Council Square and reach the famous Black Church, the biggest gothic style church between Vienna and Istanbul. Tour highlights: The Peles Castle The castle, one of the elite monuments in Europe and in the world, spreads over 3200 square meters with 160 rooms that impress through their beauty and elegance, each of them reflecting a different European country. The most famous one is the Great Armory Room, hosting 4000 exhibits collected or received as a gift from all around the world. The representative style is German Renaissance, but you will also find elements belonging to the Italian Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo style. The Bran Castle The castle, set on a 60 meters cliff, guarding the road to Transylvania, was built in the 13th century. The castle is known to be the home of Bram Stocker’s character, Count Dracula, a relentless inspiration for Hollywood. The construction amazes with its picturesque courtyard, the towers with a whitewashed color and the rooms containing exquisite collections of beautifully carved furniture, painted icons, statues, ceramics, and silverware. The Black Church The history of this landmark is quite turbulent: the first church built on this site was ravaged by the Mongol invaders in 1242. Afterwards, it was rebuilt between 1385 and 1477, in order to face another disaster in the 17th century. “The Great” fire destroyed the city and along with it, the church. The restoration took almost 100 years and since then, the sanctuary was given its current name because it walls turned black after the calamity. The church host a 4000 pipe organ and 119 Anatolian carpets.