Sinaia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Romania, Castelul Peles (Peles Castle), facade seen from gardens set against blue sky

Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley

Overview

Nestled in a slender fir-clad valley, Sinaia teems with hikers in summer and skiers in winter. Backed by the imposing crags of the Bucegi Mountains, it's a dramatic place for a to hike for the day, or, using the network of cabanas open to walkers, several days.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Romania, Castelul Peles (Peles Castle), facade seen from gardens set against blue sky

    Peleş Castle

    Sinaia

    Over 40 years, dozens of builders, artists and wood-carvers brought Peleş Castle into existence. The neo-Renaissance masterpiece was commissioned by…

  • Pelişor Palace

    Pelişor Palace

    Sinaia

    It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was…

  • Sinaia Monastery

    Sinaia Monastery

    Sinaia

    The church and monks’ cells on this site during the 17th century weren’t ample enough to accommodate Sinaia’s growing religious community, so in 1846 this…

  • Foişorul Hunting Lodge

    Foişorul Hunting Lodge

    Sinaia

    At the western end of the Peleş estate is the Swiss-châlet-style Foişorul Hunting Lodge, built as a temporary residence by King Carol I before Peleş…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Sinaia

Sinaia's Peleș Castle was once the residence of the Romanian royal family © Dziewul / Shutterstock

Art

Four best day trips from Bucharest

Apr 15, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Sinaia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Sinaia