It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was built for him just next door. The smaller, art nouveau palace stands about 100m uphill from Peleş. Ferdinand's wife Queen Mary acted as Pelişor’s interior designer, filling it with imported Viennese furniture. Entry is by 45-minute guided tour.

Queen Mary died in the Golden Room, the walls of which are entirely covered in gilded leaves.