Rising 940m high and visible around Braşov, Mt Tâmpa is adorned with its very own Hollywood-style sign. Hard as it is to imagine, it was the site of a mass-impaling of 40 noblemen by Vlad Țepeș. Banish such ghoulish images from your head as you take the cable car, or hike (about an hour), to reach a small viewing platform offering stunning views over the city. There's a cafe at the top.