Old Town Fortifications

Old Braşov was once enclosed by mighty fortified walls, 12m high and more than 3km-long. Built in stages between 1400 and 1650, these walls and defence towers were built in anticipation of attacks by the Turks. The most popular viewing area is along the western section, which runs along a stream and pedestrianised Str După Ziduri, north towards B-dul Eroilor. A good access point is 200m south of the Black Church.

Seven bastions were raised around the city at the most exposed points, each one defended by a guild whose members, pending danger, tolled their bastion bell. Above on the hillside are two towers – the Black Tower and White Tower – offering nice views, particularly when the setting sun casts a golden hue on Braşov.