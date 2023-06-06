Braşov

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Trumpeter's Tower in Piata Sfatului.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Gothic spires, medieval gateways, Soviet blocks and a huge Hollywood-style sign: Braşov’s skyline is instantly compelling. A number of medieval watchtowers still glower over the town. Between them sparkle baroque buildings and churches, while easygoing cafes line main square Piaţa Sfatului. Visible from here is forested Mt Tâmpa, sporting ‘Braşov’ in huge white letters.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Hollywood like Brasov sign on Tampa mountain, Brasov, Romania

    Mt Tâmpa

    Braşov

    Rising 940m high and visible around Braşov, Mt Tâmpa is adorned with its very own Hollywood-style sign. Hard as it is to imagine, it was the site of a…

  • Trumpeter's Tower in Piata Sfatului.

    Piaţa Sfatului

    Braşov

    This wide square, lined with cafes, was once the heart of medieval Braşov. In the centre stands the 1420 Council House (Casa Sfatului), topped by the…

  • Black Church

    Black Church

    Braşov

    Romania’s largest Gothic church rises triumphantly over Braşov’s old town. Built between 1385 and 1477, this German Lutheran church was named for its…

  • Old Town Fortifications

    Old Town Fortifications

    Braşov

    Old Braşov was once enclosed by mighty fortified walls, 12m high and more than 3km-long. Built in stages between 1400 and 1650, these walls and defence…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    Braşov

    If you've ever wondered how hemp and goat hair were transformed into Transylvania's traditional scarlet and white village-wear, this exhibition space…

  • Hirscher House

    Hirscher House

    Braşov

    The Renaissance Hirscher House, completed in 1545, was once the largest building in Braşov. It was commissioned by Apollonia Hirscher, the widow of Braşov…

  • St Nicholas’ Cathedral

    St Nicholas’ Cathedral

    Braşov

    With forested hills rising behind its prickly Gothic spires, St Nicholas’ Cathedral is one of Braşov's most spectacular views. First built in wood in 1392…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    Braşov

    A gallery to kill time in, more than a star attraction, the Art Museum has two floors of mostly Romanian paintings, including the luxuriant modernism of…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Braşov

Sustainable Travel

Airbnb wants to help travellers interact ethically with animals

Oct 4, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Braşov with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Braşov