A gallery to kill time in, more than a star attraction, the Art Museum has two floors of mostly Romanian paintings, including the luxuriant modernism of Gheorghe Vânătoru and Theodor Pallady's stirring portraits. Inexplicably, some of the collection's magnificent 19th-century landscapes are crowded together in the stairwell.

