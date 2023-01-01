Ethnographic Museum

If you've ever wondered how hemp and goat hair were transformed into Transylvania's traditional scarlet and white village-wear, this exhibition space adjoining the Art Museum has the answers. Beyond the looms are displays on local folk customs, including videos of village dances on screen. Audiovisuals are in Romanian only, but there's a laminated handout in several languages to carry around.

A souvenir shop of crafty gifts follows the same hours, selling ceramic egg cups (3 lei) through to carved spoons and painted icons (50 to 200 lei, and beyond).