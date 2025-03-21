The Irish writer Bram Stoker was certainly not far from the mark when he chose this region of endless woodlands, fog-draped valleys, stony mountain tops and turreted, Gothic castles as the setting for his classic novel, Dracula.

In Transylvania, cobblestoned Saxon towns like Braşov, Sighişoara and Sibiu – still partly wrapped in their old defensive walls – emerge on the horizon like oases in a medieval folk tale. Immense castles and citadels, such as Corvin, Bran and Făgăraş, attest to a long-held formidable natural boundary. Even the churches, such as at Viscri and Biertan, were built as fortresses.

Here, where ruins and old traditions remain, visitors are free to enjoy the breathtaking mountain scenery, dappled with those castles and citadels, and take in a corner of the continent that still retains more than a wisp of mystery.

We’ve collected the 15 best things to do while in Transylvania.

1. Immerse in the vampiric lore in Bran Castle

Thanks to Dracula, Bran Castle reigns as Romania’s best-known tourist attraction – though connections to Stoker’s fictional vampire or the historical Wallachian prince, Vlad Ţepeş, are thin. That said, your first glimpse of this spectacular fortress-castle, rising above the town on a rocky promontory, will take your breath away.

Once inside, you’re left to your own devices. Climb the conical towers to admire views over thick forest and stroll through creaky-floored rooms furnished with bearskin rugs and 19th-century antiques. Once outside, take a peek at the small Bran Village Museum, east of the castle. Some houses are closed to the public, but you’ll find some original items found in the castle on display.

Detour: Commonly paired with Bran Castle on day trips from Braşov, nearby Râşnov Fortress (Cetatea Râşnov) is famous for a Hollywood-style “Râşnov” sign that is visible for miles around.

Braşov town square. Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

2. Admire Romania’s prettiest Old Town in Braşov

Braşov, Romania’s prettiest big town, has it all. Its Saxon-influenced core features colorful old houses straight out of Hansel and Gretel; it has one of Romania’s best restaurant scenes; and a curtain of high mountains on all sides.

Braşov is best enjoyed on an aimless stroll, walking the picturesque streets that radiate off the main square, Piaţa Sfatului, but don’t miss out on The Black Church (Biserica Neagră). This must-see attraction dates from the late 14th century and is the country’s largest Gothic church (the bell tower stands 64m/213ft high). Hike or take a cable car to the summit of Mt Tâmpa for the best views of the Old Town.

Planning tip: Leave the map at the hotel and get lost in the quirky backstreets of Braşov’s Old Town, where hidden alleyways reveal whole new parts of the city.

3. Stroll the bastions of Alba Iulia’s immense fortress

The Alba Carolina Citadel (Cetatea Alba Carolina) encompasses many important sites, but the most impressive thing might just be the fortress itself. The fortress was state-of-the-art, designed in a star-shaped style popularized by Vauban, the legendary military mastermind for France’s Louis XIV. The best way to appreciate the invincibility of its 3m (9ft)-thick walls is to stroll the perimeter.

Enter the citadel through the beautifully ornate, baroque Third Gate, dominated up top by a horseback statue of the citadel’s namesake, Habsburg Emperor Charles VI. Close by is the Muzeul Principia – archaeologists unearthed the largest fort in Roman Dacia at this site. Also, peek inside Union Hall where the union between Romania and Transylvania was signed and sealed on 1 December 1918.

"Die Austellung" installation by Sasha Auerbakh at the BARIL gallery in Cluj-Napoca. Mark Baker for Lonely Planet

4. Experience the modern side of the region in Cluj-Napoca

The capital city of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca (often shortened to “Cluj”) is where quaint Transylvania collides with the modern world. Cluj shares the region’s complex history, but adds layers of contemporary energy, thanks to thousands of students, in the form of bohemian cafes, art galleries, music festivals and a vigorous nightlife. Locals will proudly tell you Cluj is Romania’s most livable city.

City life revolves around Central Piața Unirii square and the grand St Michael’s Church. Its neo-Gothic clock tower stands 80m (262ft) high, while original Gothic features – such as the 1444 front portal – can still be admired. It’s located west of the Princely Palace of Alba Iulia inside the citadel.

Visit the Fine Art Museum for Romanian art and stunning interiors, enjoy traditional wooden houses and churches at the Ethnographic Park Romulus Vuia and relax in the sprawling Alexandru Borza Botanical Garden.

Planning tip: Cluj Guided Tours runs free walking tours in English daily at 11am and 6pm, as well as day trips around the region.

5. Be wowed by Neo-Rennaissance grandeur of Peleş Castle

You simply can’t come to Transylvania and not visit one of the country’s grandest sights: Peleş Castle, a neo-Renaissance masterpiece commissioned by Romania’s first king in 1873. Once inside, in the Honorary Hallway, note the Swiss and German landscapes, fashioned from inlaid wood, to remind the king of his homeland.

Beyond Iraqi carpets and alabaster biblical scenes, you’ll enter an Arms Room brimming with armor for men and their horses. Even more elaborate are the weapons in the Oriental Room, while the Portrait Room and Library offer a glimpse into the distinguished life of the royal couple. The latter has a secret passageway (which you will be shown if you opt for a longer tour involving the castle’s upper floor).

Planning tip: Visits are by a 40-minute guided tour. Depending on the crowds, you may have to wait for a tour slot to open.

Inside the Turda Salt Mine. AdobeStock

6. Enter the underground wonderland of Turda Salt Mine

Head south 30km (19mi) from Cluj to find a secret underworld lurking below the meadowlands and chalky hills surrounding the city of Turda. The Turda Salt Mine is so impressive, it could be a supervillain’s lair.

Walking along 900m (2952ft) of cave corridors, zebra-striped with salt and dirt, you’ll discover a chapel with a salt-encrusted Jesus and Mary; salt miners used to pray here before their shift. When you see the hefty 1881 extraction apparatus, you’ll understand why. On the lowest level, rent a boat on the salt lake and row around the bottom. It’s a chilly 12°C (53.6°F), so wear layers.

Planning tip: Time your visit for a weekday, as weekends get too crowded. Combine it with a dip in the nearby salt lakes (Strand Durgău), south of the salt mine.

7. Climb the stairs of the towering medieval citadel in Sighişoara

Sighişoara is home to an epic Citadel, now protected by UNESCO. Spend the day scrambling up the stairs and marveling at the centuries that have passed since the Saxons first constructed this mighty defensive barrier.

Planning tip: The best place for authentic souvenirs in the city is The Spoonman’s Shop near the entryway to the citadel across the street from Casa Vlad Dracul.

Medieval Corvin Castle. Perekotypole/Shutterstock

8. Get chills from Corvin Castle – Romania’s spookiest fortress

Romania’s most incredible, jaw-dropping castle is Corvin, in the city of Hunedoara. Whatever Corvin may lack in Dracula cred it makes up for with its spooky, dramatic drawbridge, pointed turrets and dank dungeons. Corvin was built on the ruins of an ancient stone fortress in the 15th century.

Architectural highlights include the late-Gothic Knights Hall, with armor, cannonballs and a bulky bronze of John Hunyadi, and the 1440-built Mace Tower. Look out for the faint checkerboard design painted on the tower, and lift your gaze to see a bronze of a medieval knight, placed at the top during a 19th-century restoration.

A Carpathian brown bear in the woods of Romania. alpinetrail/Shutterstock

9. Meet the Romanian bears on a wildlife spotting tour

Romania is home to some 6000 bears (half of all Europe’s bears). Trophy hunting was banned in 2016, and preserving the bear population has been a significant achievement. Several companies lead guided wildlife spotting tours. The best include Transylvanian Wolf and Carpathian Nature Tours. The Libearty Bear Sanctuary, near Zărnești, operates a bear-rescue reserve: a visit here is an easy half-day trip from Braşov.

Planning tip: As bears are driven from habitats by human encroachment and illegal logging, contacts with people have become more frequent. While encounters on trails are rare, always ask about bear activity before setting out on a hike.

10. Enjoy old-school spa town atmosphere at Băile Tuşnad

Known as “Transylvania’s pearl,” dainty Băile Tuşnad lies hidden among the volcano-made Harghita Mountains, 40km (25 miles) north of Sfântu Gheorghe. Its heart is tiny Lake Ciucaş (Lacul Ciucaş), fringed by tall evergreens with invigorating spas close to its shore.

Legends say in 1842 a shepherd boy’s festering ulcers were cured with a splash of Băile Tuşnad’s water. An industry took off only a few years later, bottling these salty, thermally warmed waters and using them to target various ailments. Beyond simmering in salty water, Băile Tuşnad has walking trails in bracing, pine-scented air.

Detour: Băile Tuşnad is also a good base to visit remote, volcanic St Anne’s Lake, 24km (15 miles) southeast.

The colorful streets of Sibiu. Nanci Santos Iglesias/Shutterstock

11. Find the Romanian cool in Sibiu

Sibiu is the coolest Romanian city you’ve maybe never heard of. The formal capital of Saxon-dominated Transylvania (still proudly wearing its Saxon name of Hermannstadt) broke onto the international scene in 2007 when it became the first Romanian city to host the EU’s “Capital of Culture.”

Noble Saxon history emanates from every Art Nouveau facade and gold-embossed church. Beyond the grand architecture and culture, Sibiu also has a good dose of bohemian flair. Houses with distinctive eyelid-shaped windows (imagine a benign Amityville Horror house) watch over a cast of artists and buskers below, while cafes and bars inhabit brick-walled cellars.

Planning tip: The main sights are grouped on three main squares: Piaţa Mare (Large Square), Piaţa Mică (Small Square) and Piaţa Huet (Huet Square). The city is best explored one square at a time.

12. Brave the wild hiking trails in the Făgăraş Mountains

The rocky Făgăraş chain runs due west of Brasov for about 50km (31 miles) and is the most rugged and remote of all Romania’s ranges. It’s home to the country’s tallest peak, Moldoveanu (2543m/8346ft), and marks an important geographic and historic boundary between Transylvania in the north and Wallachia to the south. The mountains are laced with hiking trails of moderate to advanced difficulty and sprinkled with mountain chalets and unstaffed huts to allow hikers to break up journeys over several days. The most popular walks start from Lake Bâlea, along the Transfăgărăşan Road, or from the town of Victoria, on the range’s northeastern side.

Planning tip: Note some higher-elevation trails can be covered in ice as late as June. July and August are the best months for hiking. You’ll generally find free spots to shelter at unstaffed refuges, but book any beds in staffed cabanas or mountain hotels in advance to avoid disappointment.

The Cantacuzino Castle near Busteni. Taras Verkhovynets/Shutterstock

13. Visit Nevermore from Netflix Wednesday in Cantacuzino Castle

If you’re a fan of the popular Netflix Addams Family remake Wednesday, you’ll want to pop in to Bușteni’s Cantacuzino Castle, which stars as the Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday attends school. The lavish, early-20th-century summer residence of the noble Cantacuzino family has been fully restored. Tour the magnificent interiors and have lunch at the in-house restaurant Canta Cuisine – try to snag a terrace table with fabulous views of the Bucegi Mountains.

Detour: Take a day trip to the 1695-constructed Sinaia Monastery nearby framed at the back by forested mountains. The main church is a marvel of carved floral decoration; oil paintings are within.

14. Spin down the twisty Transfăgărăşan Road

The Transfăgărăşan Road (Hwy 7C) is Romania’s most exciting strip of asphalt. Climbing to a height of over 2000m (6561ft), the drive provides an unforgettable experience behind the wheel. Along stretches you’re hemmed in by sharp cliffs and forest. After a few twists and turns, these give way to breathtaking mountain views.

Start from the northern terminus at Hwy 1/E68 and proceed south. Things get interesting at Km 12, when the road begins a series of jagged turns through the forest. As you climb, the trees thin, replaced by unfolding views of sheer rock face. At Km 22, you arrive at a point overlooking the Bâlea Waterfalls. The most stunning part is toward the end when the road cuts through a maze of razor-sharp zigzags hanging over precipices, framing breathtaking views, up to Lake Bâlea

Planning tip: The road is normally accessed from the northern end, though it’s possible to approach from the southern side. And, while many visitors tackle it as a day drive, it’s more fun to arrange an overnight stay at one of the cabanas on Lake Bâlea.

Alpine lakes in Retezat National Park. Gaspar Janos/Shutterstock

15. Marvel at crystal-clear glacial lakes of the Retezat National Park

Bejeweled by 80 glacial lakes and with peaks towering above 2000m (6561ft), the Retezat Mountains are a spectacular stretch of the southern Carpathians. Retezat National Park, the oldest reserve in Romania, is the primary draw, as much for its wildlife as its dizzying walking trails.

Marmots scamper in its grasslands, wolves and bears slink through forests and golden eagles nest on its cliffs. The reserve is spangled with alpine flowers like gentians, peonies and fuzzy edelweiss. Walkers in Retezat National Park are spoiled for choice with 516km (320 miles) of marked trails, most of them substantial five-plus-hour treks.

Planning tip: Excellent hikes begin from Râușor, northwest of the park, and Cârnic, both accessible by road.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Romania & Bulgaria guidebook, published in August 2024.