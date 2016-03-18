Welcome to Braşov
According to local legend, the Pied Piper of Hamelin reemerged in Braşov. Indeed, this playful town has many tales as colourful as its pastel-hued streets. Locals will eagerly spin a yarn about Vlad the Impaler’s romantic dalliances, a noblewoman revived from her grave, and the time a bear waddled into the main square (at least the last one’s true).
Braşov is a good base for skiing in nearby Poiana Braşov, or trekking in Piatra Craiului National Park, 30km west. Most travellers use it as a gateway to castles in Bran and Râșnov.
Transylvania Castle Tour
Rise and shine, and hop aboard a climate-controlled bus from your hotel, which will transport you from Bucharest to Transylvania. Famous for its romantic views, thick forests, and many medieval castles, this central Romanian region is beautifully atmospheric…and home to the legend of Count Dracula. This 12-hour tour is certain to please Bram Stoker fans looking to learn more about Romania’s most famous vampire, as Bran Castle — also known as “Dracula’s Castle” — is the first port of call. A 13th-century hilltop marvel, it’s one of Romania’s most popular (and macabre) landmarks. Peles Castle is also on the itinerary: the former summer residence of Romania’s royal family, it’s a Neo-Renaissance architectural masterwork. Your day in Transylvania will continue with a walking tour of the medieval town of Brasov. Look out for landmarks like the Black Church and the city’s historic fortress walls, and enjoy some free time to scout out lunch, a coffee, and do some solo exploring. As the day winds down, hop back in the bus, which will drop you directly back at your hotel.
Bran Castle and Rasnov Fortress Tour from Brasov
Leave central Braşov by air-conditioned car or minivan and head south to the village of Râșnov, nestled beneath the Bucegi Mountains in the Southern Carpathian range.As you travel, hear historical tales about Râșnov Fortress, the citadel built by Teutons in the 13th century to stave off Tartar invasion. Set on a wooded hill above Râșnov, the chunky stone fortress is stacked with red-tiled turrets and buildings, making it look like a walled village.After around 30 minutes on the road, head inside Râșnov (own expense) with your guide. Walk around the courtyards and ramparts, and admire the sweeping views from the walls. See the fortress’ well as your guide explains the legend surrounding it, and hear how medieval villagers would live in the fortress as a refuge in times of war.Opt to have lunch (own expense) in Râșnov if you wish or continue straight to Bran Castle, the 14th-century Transylvanian fortress-palace linked to the legend of Count Dracula, the vampire of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel.Admire the high-turreted hilltop castle on approach and pay at the entrance (own expense) to go inside. Wander the eerie rooms filled with Gothic furniture and armoury as your guide unravels the castle’s links with Dracula, sparked by its association with Vlad the Impaler. This brutal 15th century nobleman was imprisoned in the castle in 1462 and known for impaling enemies on stakes.Having investigated the Dracula legend, hop in your minivan or car, and return to Braşov where your tour ends at the start point. Alternatively, opt to stay on in the countryside and extend your tour (own expense, paid on the day of your tour) by three or four hours to visit nearby Peleș Castle. If you continue, drive to the town of Siniai and visit 19th-century Peleș Castle (own expense), considered one of Europe’s most beautiful. Ogle its grandiose rooms with a castle guide, and, then visit its impressive neighbour, Pelișor Castle, before ending your tour back in Braşov.
Dracula's Castle, Peles Castle Small-Group Tour from Bucharest
Itinerary & visits: Bucharest - Sinaia: Visit Peles Royal Castle in Sinaia - General Exhibition standard tour 1 hour (on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter season you will visit Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni or Rasnov Citadel in Rasnov instead) Peles Castle, erected between 1873 and 1914, has been the summer residence of the Romanian Royal family and it is the most visited museum in Romania. Sinaia - Bran: Visit Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) Bran Castle (14th century) has been serving for ages as a military fortress controlling the entry route to Transylvania and it is nowadays frequently associated with Dracula"s myth. Bran - Brasov: Walking tour of Brasov downtown Brasov - Bucharest The tour includes transportation, guide services in English and entrance fees, but does not include the lunch (around 10-15 USD). Kindly note that Peles Castle will be closed between 8th- 10th of April, due to Easter Holiday, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 16 September and 14 May every year, Peles castle is open from Wednesday to Sunday only. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 15 May and 15 September every year, Peles castle is open from Tuesday to Sunday only. On Mondays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 1 November and 1 December, Peles Castle is closed for cleaning. During this period, you will be able to visit the smaller replica - Pelisor Castle. Please note that during official holidays and weekends the traffic to the mountain area might be busier than usual so the return could be later than scheduled (around 9 -10pm).
Small-Group Brown Bear-Watching Experience from Brasov
Meet your driver-guide/forest ranger in central Brașov in the late afternoon and set off by air-conditioned minivan or car into the Carpathian Mountains of Romania's Transylvania region. The area’s forests are known as bear country and home to the wild Carpathian brown bear. Around 5,000 of these animals are believed to live in the dense forests, hills and mountain meadows, alongside other wildlife including lynx, wild boar, wolves and deer.As you travel, gain fascinating insights into the brown bears, hearing how they can grow to enormous sizes, with some males reaching up to 770 pounds (350 kgs). Learn about their lives in the wild, and how their sharp sense of smell is vital in ensuring their survival.On arrival, your forest ranger will escort you to one of the numerous, specially designed bear hides in a restricted area of the forest. After a safety briefing, set off with the experienced ranger, following a wooded path to the secure and camouflaged hide.After roughly 20 minutes, arrive at the hide and settle in to watch for bears. Stay quiet and enjoy ample time to look for these magnificent animals. There’s around an 80% chance of sightings, and you may be lucky enough to observe everything from large males lumbering through the trees to females playing with their cubs: it's an unforgettable experience to see them roam free in their natural habitat. Snap photos and watch for other wildlife such as boar, roe and red deer, and the game birds known to live here.When your viewing time is up, walk back through the forest accompanied by the ranger and reconvene with your driver-guide. Your experience then ends with drop-off in central Brașov.Please note: The forest ranger accompanying you in the forest may carry a handgun for your protection in extreme situations.
Castles of Transylvania: Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Itinerary:07.30am: Start time, pick-up from your centrally located hotel07.30am – 09.30am: Drive to Sinaia09.30am – 11.00am: Visit Peles Castle11.00am – 12.00pm: Drive to Bran Castle12.00pm – 01.30pm: Lunch (own expense)01.30pm – 03.00pm: Visit Bran Castle 03.15pm – 03.45pm: Drive to Brasov03.45pm – 5.00pm: Brasov Walking Tour5.00pm – 7.30pm: Drive to Bucharest, drop-off at your hotelPeles Castle: Located in Sinaia (44 km from Brasov), it is often considered one of the most beautiful castles in all of Europe. In the natural back drops of the Carpathian Mountains the castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture.Bran Castle: Also known as the 'Castle of Dracula' - Discover one of the most famous sights in Romania, a medieval dwelling dating from the 14th century. The legend about Dracula, Bram Stoker's story is based on the life of Vlad Tepes/Vlad the Impaler (1431-1476), a ruler revered by Romanians for standing up to the Ottoman Empire. Known as one of the most dreadful enemies of the Turks, Vlad started organizing the state and enforcing the law by applying death penalty and impaling all those he considered enemies.After a delicious Romanian lunch (own expense) continue with a walking tour in the historical center of Brasov.Brasov Tour highlights: Council Square, Black Church, Citadel of Brasov, Ecaterina's Gate, White Tower, Black Tower, Rope Street - the narrowest street in Romania and one of the skinniest in the world, Palace of Justice and the City Hall.Please note: Peles Castle is closed on certain dates. On the dates when Peles Castle is closed this will be substituted for Rasnov Fortress, a fascinating medieval peasant citadel from the 14th century. Peles Castle is closed on the following dates:16 May - 15 Sept: closed on Mondays16 Sep - 15 May: closed on Mondays and Tuesdays30 Oct - 30 Nov 2017: Peles Castle is closed the entire period for restoration works.
Private Tour of Transylvanian Castles and Brasov's Old Town
Begin your private tour with convenient hotel pickup in Bucharest. Drive to the heart of the Carpathian Mountains for spectacular mountain scenery and allow you to discover the most famous castles of Romania, Bran and Peles. Stop at the beautiful Peles Castle, built by the Romanian Royal family at the end of the 19th century as their summer residence in a German-Renaissance architecture style. Visit Bran Castle, which dates back to 1377 and is best-known as Dracula's Castle, from Bram Stoker’s famous novel. Head to the medieval city of Brasov, which will enchant you as you step back in time. Explore the city founded in the early 13th century by the Teutonic Knights and later developed by the Saxons. See historic sites such as the Black Church, Council Square and White Tower. Return to your hotel at the end of your tour.08.30am: Start time, pick-up from your hotel in Bucharest08.30am – 10.30am: Drive to Sinaia 10.30am – 12.00pm: Visit Peles Castle 12.00pm - 12.30 pm: Optional - refreshments at terrace with overview of Peles Castle (own expense)12.30pm – 13.30pm: Drive to Bran Castle 13.30pm – 15.00pm: Optional - Lunch (own expense) 15.00pm – 16.00pm: Visit Bran Castle (moderate walking is necessary)16.00pm – 17.00pm: Drive to Brasov 17.00pm – 18.00pm: Brasov Walking Tour 18.00pm – 21.00pm: Drive to Bucharest, drop-off at your hotel