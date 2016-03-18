Bran Castle and Rasnov Fortress Tour from Brasov

Leave central Braşov by air-conditioned car or minivan and head south to the village of Râșnov, nestled beneath the Bucegi Mountains in the Southern Carpathian range.As you travel, hear historical tales about Râșnov Fortress, the citadel built by Teutons in the 13th century to stave off Tartar invasion. Set on a wooded hill above Râșnov, the chunky stone fortress is stacked with red-tiled turrets and buildings, making it look like a walled village.After around 30 minutes on the road, head inside Râșnov (own expense) with your guide. Walk around the courtyards and ramparts, and admire the sweeping views from the walls. See the fortress’ well as your guide explains the legend surrounding it, and hear how medieval villagers would live in the fortress as a refuge in times of war.Opt to have lunch (own expense) in Râșnov if you wish or continue straight to Bran Castle, the 14th-century Transylvanian fortress-palace linked to the legend of Count Dracula, the vampire of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel.Admire the high-turreted hilltop castle on approach and pay at the entrance (own expense) to go inside. Wander the eerie rooms filled with Gothic furniture and armoury as your guide unravels the castle’s links with Dracula, sparked by its association with Vlad the Impaler. This brutal 15th century nobleman was imprisoned in the castle in 1462 and known for impaling enemies on stakes.Having investigated the Dracula legend, hop in your minivan or car, and return to Braşov where your tour ends at the start point. Alternatively, opt to stay on in the countryside and extend your tour (own expense, paid on the day of your tour) by three or four hours to visit nearby Peleș Castle. If you continue, drive to the town of Siniai and visit 19th-century Peleș Castle (own expense), considered one of Europe’s most beautiful. Ogle its grandiose rooms with a castle guide, and, then visit its impressive neighbour, Pelișor Castle, before ending your tour back in Braşov.