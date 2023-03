Completed in 1291, this is Romania's most venerable Roman Catholic cathedral as well as the country's longest, at slightly over 89m. Royal tombs, including Queen Isabella and her son (the first prince of Transylvania) are inside, as well as a 2209-pipe organ framed by a medley of baroque and Gothic decoration.

If you sense a whiff of Notre-Dame's Gothic splendour, it's believed that one of the contributing designers hailed from France.