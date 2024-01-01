Former Princely Palace

Transylvania

LoginSave

Once the residence of John Sigismund of Transylvania, this palace was built in several stages from the 16th century onwards. Mihai Viteazul stayed here briefly too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alba Iulia medieval fortress aerial view at sunset; Alba Carolina Citadel Shutterstock ID 675419281; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Alba Carolina Citadel

    0.18 MILES

    Alba Carolina Citadel is the crowning attraction of Alba Iulia. Within this star-shaped citadel are museums, churches and the Unification Hall that sealed…

  • Zosim Oancea Glass Icons Museum

    Zosim Oancea Glass Icons Museum

    26.54 MILES

    This museum of painted icons, named after the priest who collected them, is a true hidden gem. Unlike the sombre wooden icons you’ll see elsewhere in…

  • St Michael's Cathedral

    St Michael's Cathedral

    0.07 MILES

    Completed in 1291, this is Romania's most venerable Roman Catholic cathedral as well as the country's longest, at slightly over 89m. Royal tombs,…

  • Coronation Cathedral

    Coronation Cathedral

    0.22 MILES

    Enter this incense-perfumed Orthodox cathedral, built in 1921–22, and gaze upwards at the soaring ceiling, gold decorations and lavish icons. The…

  • Câlnic Fortified Church

    Câlnic Fortified Church

    13.02 MILES

    Seven-metre walls enclose this 13th-century citadel complex, once home to Saxon nobles. It's an atmospheric day trip from Alba Iulia, which lies a 30km…

  • Muzeul Principia

    Muzeul Principia

    0.12 MILES

    Archaeologists unearthed the largest fort in Roman Dacia at this site, and you can admire the old walls and old hypocaust (heating system) within.

  • Michael the Brave Church

    Michael the Brave Church

    0.2 MILES

    Out-of-sight Michael the Brave Church, brought to Alba Iulia in 1992 from Maramureş, stands on the site of a former Metropolitan cathedral built by Mihai…

  • National Union Museum

    National Union Museum

    0.13 MILES

    Understand the background and impact of the 1918 signing of the union between Transylvania and Romania right where the historic event occurred, and browse…

View more attractions

Nearby Transylvania attractions

2. St Michael's Cathedral

0.07 MILES

Completed in 1291, this is Romania's most venerable Roman Catholic cathedral as well as the country's longest, at slightly over 89m. Royal tombs,…

3. Custozza Monument

0.1 MILES

Obelisk raised in 1906 to commemorate soldiers and officers of the 50th infantry regiment of Alba Iulia, who were killed while fighting in the Habsburg…

4. Union Hall

0.11 MILES

Within this 1900-built hall, the union between Romania and Transylvania was signed and sealed on 1 December 1918. The National Union Museum is opposite.

5. Muzeul Principia

0.12 MILES

Archaeologists unearthed the largest fort in Roman Dacia at this site, and you can admire the old walls and old hypocaust (heating system) within.

6. National Union Museum

0.13 MILES

Understand the background and impact of the 1918 signing of the union between Transylvania and Romania right where the historic event occurred, and browse…

7. Alba Carolina Citadel

0.18 MILES

Alba Carolina Citadel is the crowning attraction of Alba Iulia. Within this star-shaped citadel are museums, churches and the Unification Hall that sealed…

8. Michael the Brave Church

0.2 MILES

Out-of-sight Michael the Brave Church, brought to Alba Iulia in 1992 from Maramureş, stands on the site of a former Metropolitan cathedral built by Mihai…