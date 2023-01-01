Retezat National Park

Established in 1935 as Romania's first national park, Retezat's snow-streaked mountains and wildflower meadows extend across 380 sq km. One-third of Romania's wildlife finds a home here, including wolves, bears and marmots, though it's the glacial lakes and waterfalls that draw adventurous hikers. Swimming in the lakes is prohibited. Camping is only permitted in designated zones. The best time of year to visit is June to September.

As in all national parks, don't pick plants or drop rubbish. Discarded or poorly stored food can attract bears.