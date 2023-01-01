The Sarmizegetusa Regia archaeological site is Romania’s Stonehenge. Only stones remain, enclosed by pretty woodlands, but they reveal compelling clues about the region’s pre-Roman Dacian civilisation. The site grew into a commercial centre around 1st century BC, thanks to rich iron ore, and the outlines of houses, granaries and workshops can be seen here. Most intriguing are the remains of limestone temples, oriented according to the solstice. Its destruction by the Romans in AD 106 was a symbolic end to Dacian spirituality.

You’ll need your own wheels to reach Sarmizegetusa Regia, a 60km drive east of Hațeg. From the car park, there’s a 2km cobbled walking trail to the site.