Welcome to Sibiu
Beyond its grand architecture, Sibiu has a good dose of bohemian flair. Houses with distinctive eyelid-shaped windows (imagine a benign 'Amityville Horror' House) watch a cast of artists and buskers bustling below them. Cafes and bars inhabit brick-walled cellars and luminously decorated attics. Sibiu's soul lies somewhere in between genteel coffee culture and unbridled creativity; go find it.
4-Day Private Tour in Transylvania from Bucharest
1st Day After picking you up from the airport/accommodation we head towards to the most famous castles in Romania. First stop shall be in Sinaia where we shall visit Peles Castle, one of the most splendid castles in whole Europe. Bran Castle is next, the famous Dracula’s Castle which is the most visited tourist attraction in Romania. Now its time to enter further into Transylvania, where we reach Brasov, one of the seven medieval cities of Transylvania. We shall have a relaxing walk in the old city and accommodate for the night. OVERNIGHT in Brasov. 2nd Day First on the list will be the Saxon Villages of Viscri and Malancrav, with their Fortified Churches and Castles - part of Unesco World Heritage list. Optional - a traditional lunch in a local’s lady house is awaiting us which will make you feel the true hospitality of Romanian people along with the real taste of her home made cooking (at your own expense). Then we reach Sighisoara – included as well in Unesco World Heritage list. We shall visit the Medieval Citadel and its Square, the house where Vlad the Impaler, aka Dracula, was born. OVERNIGHT in Sighisoara. 3rd Day On the way to Sibiu - 2007 European Capital of Culture, we shall stop in another representative Saxon Village, Biertan. We shall visit the Fortified Church in romanesque style – included in Unesco World Heritage. Then we reach Sibiu, where we shall have a relaxing walk in the historical city center including: Large Square, Small Square, Liars’ Bridge. The Council Tower offers a splendid panoramic view of the city. We continue to the over 300 years old Lutheran and Catholic Churches, then Orthodox Cathedral built after the great cathedral from Constantinople, Saint Sophia. OVERNIGHT in Sibiu. 4th Day (B) Depending on the time of your flight back home, we can either go back to Bucharest through the traditional road on Olt River Valley or if you’re willing for an adventure road with some spectacular scenery, and you’re travelling from July to October we can go through Transfagarasan, the “best road in the world” according to Jeremy Clarkson – famous former co-presenter of UK TV show Top Gear. Transfer you back in Bucharest.
4-Day Private Dracula Tour from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest - Targoviste - Sibiu In the morning depart to Targoviste, the capital of Wallachia in the times of Vlad Tepes. The first Prince County was built by Mircea the Old, the grandfather of Dracula, Vlad Impaler did added later the same tower "Chindia" (Turnul Chindiei). Later we will arrive in the medieval town of Sibiu, also European Capital of Culture in 2007. Enjoy a tour of the old town with its Big Square, Small Square and the beautiful Evangelical Cathedral in the Huet Square. If requested You can have a special dinner in a peasent’s hous in Sibiel. Overnight in a central located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 2: Sibiu – Hunyadi Castle – Alba Iulia – Sibiu In the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: Hunyadi Castle former residence of Kind Mathias of the Hungarian Empire and also the place where Vlad Dracula was imprisoned. Later we will arrive in the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia that is considered to be the spiritual capital of Romania. Overnight in the same cetral located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 3: Sibiu – Biertan – Sighisoara – Brasov – Poiana Brasov After breakfast we will cross the typical Transylvanian villages and arrive in Biertan where we will visit the Unesco fortified church of Biertan, famous for the tower of divorce that has an interesting legend. Later we will arrive Sighisoara where we can have the lunch right in the house where Vlad Dracula was born. Visit the medieval Unesco citadel of Sighisoara and departure to one of the beautiful cities in Romania that is Brasov, where you can visit the famous Black Church (2 Michelin stars); in the heart of the city, it is the largest Gothic building in the South East Europe and a important monument for the Romanian architecture, which boasts a bell of 6 tons and a remarkable collection of oriental rugs. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Poiana Brasov. Day 4: Poiana Brasov – Bran – Sinaia – Bucharest Leave early in the morning and return to the capital, Bucharest. Departure to Bran, small agricultural village that hides the most famous castle in Romania - Dracula's Castle. Visit the castle of the vampire count, full of labirinths, staircases and secret passages, with its courtyard where we can still imagine the bodies impaled in agony, while the prince was dining (one of his habits). Visit the resort of Sinaia with its beautiful monastery and the most beautiful royal castle in Romania - Peles Castle, from the time of King Carol I of Romania. On the way you will stop at Lake Snagov, near Bucharest, where in the center, in a small island, there is a small monastery in which Dracula was buried in 1476. We will arrive back to Bucharest in late evening to your indicated hotel/address.
4-Day Private Tour of Transylvania from Bucharest
Day 1: Bucharest - Sinaia - BrasovPeles Castle: Located in Sinaia (approx. 44 km from Brasov), it is considered by many, to be one of the most beautiful castles in all of Europe. Against the natural back drop of the Carpathian Mountains, the castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture.In the afternoon enjoy a tour of Brasov medieval town. The highlights include, the Black Church, Citadel of Brasov, Ecaterina's Gate, White Tower, Black Tower, The Blacksmiths Bastion, The Weavers Bastion, The Ropemakers Bastion, The Drapers Bastion.Overnight: Hotel Bella Muzica 3* or similarDay 2: Brasov - Bran - SibiuThe first stop of the day will be Bran, where you will visit the Castle of Dracula. The castle has an aura of mystery and legend and is perched atop a 200-foot-high rock. Bran Castle owes its fame to its imposing towers and turrets as well as to the myth created from Bram Stoker’s Dracula.Sibiu - This fortress town is pedestrian-friendly with two easily accessible levels: the Upper town, home to Sibiu's historic sites and the Lower town lined with colourful houses on cobblestone streets and surrounded by imposing city walls and defence towers which overlook the river Cibin. The highlights of the tour include: the Evangelical Church, The Bridge of Lies, Historical Center, The Stairs Passage, Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, Brukenthal Museum, the Towers and Bastions.Overnight: Hotel Levoslav 4* in Sibiu or similarDay 3. Sibiu - Biertan (UNESCO site) - Sighisoara (UNESCO site)The Fortified Church of Biertan - The architectonic ensemble from Biertan is an impressive site for it's location, as well as its aesthetic and historic value. It has been preserved since the end of the 15th century and the beginning of the 16th century, and is included in The UNESCO List of World Patrimony.Sighisoara is one of the few inhabited fortified towns in the world and it provides a splendid example of medieval town planning. Here, all the elements of the medieval world have been perfectly preserved. The highlights of the tour include: The Clock Tower & History Museum, The Church on the Hill, House of Dracula, The pupils roofed stairways, German cemetery.Overnight: Hotel Cavaler 4* in Sighisoara or similarDay 4. Sighisoara - Prejmer (UNESCO site) - Harman - BucharestThe Fortified Church of Prejmer - This is one of Eastern Europe’s best preserved fortified churches and lies approximately 16km North East of Brasov. Surrounding the cross-shaped church (originally built by the Teutonic knights) are walls 12m high and 4m thick that protected the church and Prejmer’s inhabitants during times of war.The Fortified church of Harman - it is bit smaller than Prejmer fortress but matches it in charm and architectural value.
Transfagarasan Highway Tour from Brasov
After leaving your accommodation in Brasov, the tour starts on DN1 linking Brasov to Sibiu, parallel to the Fagaras Mountains. After about 100 km the way goes southwards traveling the mountains: this is Transfagarasan. The first stop is Balea Waterfall where a little break will be done. This is the place from where one cannot go further in the cold season except by cable car. It is also the place from where the spectacular landscape begins with a totally special bird view of the mountains and of the winding curves giving the impression of magic. At the top of the road (2000 m) the tour will stop at Balea Glacier Lake and from there the way passes a tunnel to reach the other part of the Fagaras Mountains (South), from Transylvania to Valachia. The way continues downwards with as beautiful landscapes as the ones seen before and after some tens of kilometers of winding curves in endless woods, Vidraru Dam appears imposingly. It was built in 1965 being one of the greatest in Europe. The Vidraru Storage Lake and Fagaras Mountains offer an unforgettable panoramic view. There are only some kilometers more to the getting out of the mountains where we reach the well-known Poienari Citadel built by Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century, the one who inspired the character of Bram Stroker, Dracula. If you want to enter the ruins of the citadel, you have 1500 steps to go upstairs. The effort is worth making it: the view of the mountains and of the way is unreal beautiful. The way goes on to the town of Curtea de Arges, the ex-capital of Valachia where nobody should miss there the splendid Monastery of Curtea de Arges with a unique Romanian architecture, within which there are the tombs of our Royal Family. A short presentation of the Royality will be given to you here. This is the last important objective of the trip, than the way will continue back to Transylvania through Bran Pass, the oldest linking point between Transylvania and Valachia. Traveling through places dating back in old times, you can admire Romanian traditional villages scattered among the valleys and hills that will be passed.
8-Day Transylvania and UNESCO Painted Monasteries from Bucharest
Day 1: BucharestDeparture from your hotel or directly from the airport of Bucharest. Visit to the Parliament Building, the second largest building of the world after the Pentagon in the United States, the old town and the romanian Atheneum. Overnight in central located 4* hotel.Day 2: Bucharest - Curtea de Arges - SibiuWe have breakfast and depart to Sibiu. On the way we visit Monastery of Curtea de Arges and continue with a visit to Cozia Monastery. We continue our tour with Sibiu, the city which was chosen as The European Capital of Culture in 2007 along with the city of Luxembourg. Visit the medieval old town and overnight in a central located 4* hotel. On request we can offer dinner at peasants house in Sibiel.Day 3: Sibiu - Sighisoara - BistritaWe have breakfast and depart to Biertan fortified church, famous for its divorce prison room and later we will arive in Sighisoara (Unesco) , the city where Vlad Tepes (The Impaler) was born. We will visit the Unesco citadel and then go to Bistrita through the beautiful city of Targu Mures which we visit shortly. Overnight in Hotel Coroana de Aur 4* where stayed also Jonathan Harker from the novel of Bram Stoker in Bistrita or similar.Day 4: Bistrita - Gura Humorului - RadautiWe have breakfast and depart to visit the most important monasteries from Bucovina: Moldovita and Sucevita monasteries. Later we will stop for a demonstration of black pottery at Marginea. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Gura Humorului or Radauti.Day 5: Radauti - Piatra NeamtWe have breakfast in the hotel, then we visit Humor Monastery, then Voronet Monastery (Voronet became famous among art lovers thanks to two features of its painting: blue, made with a formula still unknown, called "blue Voronet" and the magnificent scene depicting "The Last Judgement"). We continue our journey to Piatra Neamt with a visit to the Monastery Agapia. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Piatra Neamt. or Roman.Day 6: Piatra Neamt - BrasovWe have breakfast and depart to Brasov on one of the most beautiful scenic roads of Romania, Bicaz Gorges. We continue our journey to the Red Lake and after a stop in Miercurea Ciuc we will arrive in the medieval town of Brasov. Visit the beautiful city of Brasov with its Black Church and overnight in a 3* Hotel close to the old town.Day 7: Brasov - Sinaia - BucharestAfter breakfast we have a stop in Bran to visit Bran Castle (Dracula's Castle) and depart to Sinaia, with a visit of Peles Castle (considered among the most beautiful in Europe). Later we continue to Bucharest with a visit to the Village Museum. Overnight in Bucharest in a 4* central located Hotel.Day 8: Bucharest - AirportAfter breakfast we continue the visit of Bucharest, then transfer to the airport.
Full-Day Trip from Sibiu to Famous Dracula Castle in Bran and Brasov City Tour Including Black Church Visit
Sibiu - Bran - Brasov - SibiuIn the morning you will drive to Bran where we visit the famous Dracula Castle. This national monument and landmark is surrounded by an aura of mystery and legend and perched high atop a 200-foot-high rock. Bran Castle owes its fame to its imposing towers and turrets as well as to the myth created around Bram Stocker's Dracula. In the afternoon you'll go to Brasov. In a city tour we discover the main cultural objectives of this beautiful city, such as the Black Church, the Town Hall Square etc. Surrounded on three sides by mountains, it was a perfect place for a medieval settlement. The old city, founded by the Teutonic Knights in 1211, is one of the best preserved cities in all of Europe. It was thoroughly restored to the delight of an increasing number of tourists. It is the capital city of Brasov County, in central Romania, in Transylvania, at the foot of the Carpathian Mountains. Brasov is home to one of the the narrowest streets in Europe, The Rope Street which is approximately four feet wide and it was initially used as an access route by firefighters.Late in the afternoon we drive back to Sibiu.