4-Day Private Dracula Tour from Bucharest

Day 1: Bucharest - Targoviste - Sibiu In the morning depart to Targoviste, the capital of Wallachia in the times of Vlad Tepes. The first Prince County was built by Mircea the Old, the grandfather of Dracula, Vlad Impaler did added later the same tower "Chindia" (Turnul Chindiei). Later we will arrive in the medieval town of Sibiu, also European Capital of Culture in 2007. Enjoy a tour of the old town with its Big Square, Small Square and the beautiful Evangelical Cathedral in the Huet Square. If requested You can have a special dinner in a peasent’s hous in Sibiel. Overnight in a central located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 2: Sibiu – Hunyadi Castle – Alba Iulia – Sibiu In the morning we will visit the most important gothic Castle from Eastern Europe: Hunyadi Castle former residence of Kind Mathias of the Hungarian Empire and also the place where Vlad Dracula was imprisoned. Later we will arrive in the city where Romania was Born in 1918: Alba Iulia that is considered to be the spiritual capital of Romania. Overnight in the same cetral located 4* hotel in Sibiu. Day 3: Sibiu – Biertan – Sighisoara – Brasov – Poiana Brasov After breakfast we will cross the typical Transylvanian villages and arrive in Biertan where we will visit the Unesco fortified church of Biertan, famous for the tower of divorce that has an interesting legend. Later we will arrive Sighisoara where we can have the lunch right in the house where Vlad Dracula was born. Visit the medieval Unesco citadel of Sighisoara and departure to one of the beautiful cities in Romania that is Brasov, where you can visit the famous Black Church (2 Michelin stars); in the heart of the city, it is the largest Gothic building in the South East Europe and a important monument for the Romanian architecture, which boasts a bell of 6 tons and a remarkable collection of oriental rugs. Overnight in a 4* hotel in Poiana Brasov. Day 4: Poiana Brasov – Bran – Sinaia – Bucharest Leave early in the morning and return to the capital, Bucharest. Departure to Bran, small agricultural village that hides the most famous castle in Romania - Dracula's Castle. Visit the castle of the vampire count, full of labirinths, staircases and secret passages, with its courtyard where we can still imagine the bodies impaled in agony, while the prince was dining (one of his habits). Visit the resort of Sinaia with its beautiful monastery and the most beautiful royal castle in Romania - Peles Castle, from the time of King Carol I of Romania. On the way you will stop at Lake Snagov, near Bucharest, where in the center, in a small island, there is a small monastery in which Dracula was buried in 1476. We will arrive back to Bucharest in late evening to your indicated hotel/address.