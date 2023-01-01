Thirty-nine towers, each protected by different guilds, watched over medieval Sibiu. See the remaining handful by walking north up Str Cetăţii past the Potters’ Tower and then Carpenters’ Tower, to the Natural History Museum. Further along you’ll see the Haller Bastion. Named after a 16th-century mayor of Sibiu, the building is associated with a grisly period of history: when the town was hit by plague, holes were bored through its walls to enable corpses to be evacuated quickly.

Meanwhile in the centre of the old town, guarding over Piața Mică, is the Council Tower. It was first built in the 13th century and refortified in the 16th.