Orthodox Cathedral

Sibiu

LoginSave

Instantly noticeable by its striped bell tower, the imposing carved wooden doors of the Orthodox Cathedral (1902) lead to an interior that glitters with gold icons.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St Mary's Evangelical Church

    St Mary's Evangelical Church

    0.23 MILES

    Sibiu's Gothic centrepiece rises more than 73m over the old town. Inside, marvel at ghoulish stone skeletons, 17th-century tombs and the largest organ in…

  • Zosim Oancea Glass Icons Museum

    Zosim Oancea Glass Icons Museum

    11.52 MILES

    This museum of painted icons, named after the priest who collected them, is a true hidden gem. Unlike the sombre wooden icons you’ll see elsewhere in…

  • Windmill from Constanta County at Museum of Folk Civilisation in Astra, Sibiu, Romania, Europe

    ASTRA National Museum Complex

    3.14 MILES

    Five kilometres from central Sibiu, this is Europe's largest open-air ethnographic museum, where churches, mills and traditional homes number among 400…

  • Brukenthal Palace

    Brukenthal Palace

    0.17 MILES

    Brukenthal Palace is worth visiting as much for its resplendent period furnishings as for the European art within. Duck beneath the Music Room’s…

  • Fortified Church

    Fortified Church

    29.61 MILES

    Biertan’s late-Gothic church, ringed by concentric walls and flanked by towers, is among the largest and most impressive in Transylvania. The triple-naved…

  • History Museum

    History Museum

    0.18 MILES

    This impressive museum begins with re-enactments of cave dwellers squatting in the gloom and dioramas of Dacian life. Out of these shadowy corridors, the…

  • Castelul de Lut Valea Zanelor

    Castelul de Lut Valea Zanelor

    18.22 MILES

    Resembling a gnome village, the Castelul de Lut complex has been created from clay, sand and pure whimsy. The self-styled 'clay castle of pixie valley'…

  • Alma Vii Fortified Church

    Alma Vii Fortified Church

    22.28 MILES

    In September 2016 the ribbon was cut on fresh restoration works in Alma Vii, and this charismatic village and centrepiece fortified church have never…

View more attractions

Nearby Sibiu attractions

1. Memorandumists Plaque

0.07 MILES

The Memorandumists plaque honours the Transylvanian leaders of the Romanian National Party who addressed a memorandum to the emperor Franz Joseph in…

2. Brukenthal Palace

0.17 MILES

Brukenthal Palace is worth visiting as much for its resplendent period furnishings as for the European art within. Duck beneath the Music Room’s…

3. History Museum

0.18 MILES

This impressive museum begins with re-enactments of cave dwellers squatting in the gloom and dioramas of Dacian life. Out of these shadowy corridors, the…

4. City Walls

0.2 MILES

Thirty-nine towers, each protected by different guilds, watched over medieval Sibiu. See the remaining handful by walking north up Str Cetăţii past the…

6. Banca Agricolă

0.21 MILES

Banca Agricolă is one of Piaţa Mare’s most impressive sights; the art nouveau building, dating to the early 20th century, now houses the town hall and…

7. Roman Catholic Cathedral

0.23 MILES

The inside of this baroque church, built between 1726 and 1738, gleams with gold decoration and bright frescoes.

8. St Mary's Evangelical Church

0.23 MILES

Sibiu's Gothic centrepiece rises more than 73m over the old town. Inside, marvel at ghoulish stone skeletons, 17th-century tombs and the largest organ in…