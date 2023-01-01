The Gothic spire above Mediaș sprouts from 1488-built St Margaret's Church, which guards 15th-century frescoes and Romania’s second-largest collection of Anatolian carpets within its buttercream walls. Note the two-way seats, allowing a priest to preach from both ends of the church, and a bronze altar shaped from a huge bell. It gives out a deep chime when knocked, a contrast to the tinny clank of the belltower.

Enter the fortified centre of Mediaș, including St Margaret’s, from Str Johannes Honterius.