One of the finest fortifications in the region around Mediaș, Moşna’s 14th-century church was rebuilt over subsequent centuries, with impressive defence towers and high walls. There are a few displays of regional history inside the complex, but the church with statues of archangels and wood-carved pews is most interesting.

You may need to call, or indeed wake, a caretaker to let you in. Moşna is 10km south of Mediaș.