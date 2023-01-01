Ethnographic Museum

Ethnographic exhibitions can be humdrum, so Târgu Mureş’ hay-strewn and vividly soundtracked museum is a welcome surprise. A voiceover (in Romanian), supplemented by a multilingual booklet, guides you through a racy story of moral dilemmas from a century ago, set in rural Transylvania. The museum is furnished with great attention to period detail. Vintage coats on hooks and discarded antique teacups allow you to imagine the characters in the story have only just left the room.