Church on the Hill

Don't miss hiking up the covered stairway to 'School Hill' (418m) to admire this evocative late-Gothic, triple-naved church. Originally a 13th-century Romanesque basilica, it was restored in Gothic style across the 14th and 15th centuries. Inside, find traces of 15th-century frescoes, Renaissance furnishings, and an impressive Gothic altarpiece (1520).

There's an atmospheric cemetery behind it.

Entry roughly follows the posted hours, though you may have to wait for staff, who sometimes stagger groups of visitors.