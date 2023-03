Opened in 1802, this is one of the oldest libraries in Transylvania, named for its founder Count Sámuel Teleki de Szék. Technically still used as a public library, it’s now a 240,000-strong collection with treasures including 15th- to 19th-century encyclopedias and an engraved copy of the USA’s Declaration of Independence (1819). Visitors may need to knock to gain entry. No, you can’t touch the books.