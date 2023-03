Next door to the Culture Palace is the County Council Building (1905–7), also secessionist in style. Its decorative orange and green tiled roof and ornate 60m watchtower have made it one of Târgu Mureş' most photographed buildings. You can glimpse inside to see hand-painted ceilings and stained glass facing a grand staircase, but tourists can enjoy a more in-depth fix of architectural splendour at the Culture Palace.