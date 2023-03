On the site of Sibiu's first documented apothecary, this museum delves into the herb-scented history of medicine. More than 6600 items such as microscopes, mortars and pestles, pills, powders and shudder-inducing suppository moulding kits and surgical kits are presented around the three rooms of this 1568 building.

Displays about the beginnings of homeopathy are interesting, though they would benefit from a little more balance.