3-day local experience in Transylvania

Day 1 | Discover the secrets of TransylvaniaOur tour begins from the gorgeous Cluj-Napoca, a city renowned for its bohemian cafes, and we will head to Turda, where we will visit one of the most spectacular underground places in the world, Turda Salt Mine. The next landmark on our list is the Alba Carolina Fortress, the largest and most valuable bastion fortress in South-Eastern Europe.Our next destination is the quaint village of Sibiel, a place where time stood still, and that is inhabited by less than 500 people. Once there, we will enjoy a carriage ride through the village, and then we will enter the home of a local family, where we will have a delicious dinner prepared with traditional products.At night, we will reach Sibiu, where we will check in at the hotel. Overnight in Sibiu.Day 2 | Experience the local lifeOn the second day, we will get to discover Transylvania in a more up-close and personal manner. Our first stop is Nucet, where we will meet a family that owns a Micro-Farm and an ecologic garden. Here, we will learn the true meaning of “local living”, and we will get to help with some of the household chores. We will then hop on our bikes and take a ride to a nearby village, where we will explore the old mill where we will taste a delicious bread baked with local ingredients.We will then drive to Bran Castle, known by many as Dracula’s Castle, built here over 600 years ago. This imposing castle still preserves some of its historic medieval ambiance, and you will have a chance to discover it beyond the popular myth of Dracula.Our last destination for the day is Brasov, one of Transylvania’s most remarkable cities, where, we will take a short walking tour. Overnight in Brasov.Day 3 | Explore Medieval RomaniaThe last day of your tour starts with a trip to Europe’s last inhabited medieval citadel, Sighisoara. We will visit its Clock Tower, which housed the Citadel Council until 1556, and was also used as a holding cell for prisoners sentenced to death. Today, it is home to Sighisoara’s History Museum.Our next stop is Biertan, one of the first Saxon settlements in Transylvania. Surrounded by quaint streets and vineyards, the medieval complex is made up of the church and its fortification, which was placed on top of a hill, in the heart of the settlement.After a long day, we will head to Jidvei, where we will visit the beautiful Bethlen-Haller Castle (Jidvei Castle). Jidvei is the most important producer of white wines in Romania, and vineyards were present here ever since the Iron Age. Its wine was awarded 4 silver medals at the Japan Wine Challenge in Tokyo, and here we will relish some of the delicious wine varieties.At night, we will reach Cluj-Napoca, and our tour will come to an end.