Commissioned by the king of Hungary, Matthias Corvinus, in 1486, this church took more than 20 years to complete. Its interior seems spare at first glance, but the carved wooden seats display grand Hungarian heraldry, and there’s a rococo red-and-green church organ (1765).

The statue out front of St George on horseback, making a dragon shish-kebab, is a copy; the original was whisked away to Prague.