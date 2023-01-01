The meadowlands and chalky hills surrounding Turda have a secret underworld: a salt mine so impressive, it could be a supervillain’s lair. Walking along 900m of cave corridors, zebra-striped with salt and dirt, you’ll discover a chapel with a salt-encrusted Jesus and Mary; salt miners used to pray here before their shift. When you see the hefty 1881 extraction apparatus, you’ll understand why. Then descend into the most spectacular chamber, befitting a Bond nemesis. It’s a chilly 10°C to 12°C, so wear layers.

The mine is about 1.5km north from the centre of Turda. Parking at the salt mine costs a cheeky additional 5 lei per car.