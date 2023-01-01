Parcul Etnografic Romulus Vuia

Traditional architecture from around Romania has been faithfully reassembled at this open-air museum, 5km northwest of central Cluj. Most impressive is the Cizer Church; get the attention of a caretaker to allow you inside to view frescoes covering its wooden interior.

It’s also possible to peer inside a powder-blue potter’s house to eye up hallmarks of Romanian peasant life, such as farming tools, embroidery and wooden spoons. Take trolleybus 37 from Piaţa Mihai Viteazu. Last entry is one hour before closing time.